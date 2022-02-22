Mother’s Day, also known as Mothering Sunday, is a day which honours the mother of the family or individual, as well as the maternal bonds and the positive impact of mothers in society.

The day generally falls on a Sunday in the month of March, but dates do vary each year.

When is Mother’s Day 2022?

This year, Mother’s Day will be celebrated on March 27 in the UK.

However, in the US it will fall on May 8, 2022.

Why does the Mother’s Day date change every year?

The date differs each year depending on Easter, which also falls on a different day each year.

This day is always celebrated on the fourth Sunday of Lent, a period of time when people usually fast for 40 days.

Lent is typically celebrated by Christians in honour of Jesus, who fasted in the wilderness for 40 days and 40 nights.

What is the history of Mother’s Day?

The acknowledgement and devotion of mothers and motherhood may date back to the ancient Greeks and Romans, who hosted festivals in honour of the mother goddesses, Rhea and Cybele.

However, the modern event for Mother’s Day is the early Christian festival ‘Mothering Sunday’.