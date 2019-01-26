Alexa Chung and Lily Allen wore it first - these are the top 8 looks you will be wearing this spring

Calming neutrals meet organised chaos, plus there are pleats and tie-dye and lots of denim and - oooh, it’s hello to the Eighties (again). Here’s what’s coming for spring. Fashion editor Stephanie Smith lists the eight top trends for SS19 fashion.

The future’s bright. Lime green bright. Acid mango bright. And beige. Lots of beige, which is welcome news for those of us who get a headache just thinking about spring’s exuberant displays of floral prints and sunshine fruit punch shades.

Alexa Chung wore it first. Striking print and fine feathers at the Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2019 London Fashion Week show at Tate Modern, London. PA Wire

With the beige comes a lightness, as if a weight has been lifted, leaving clean lines and fresh air. Think sleek tailoring and neat, high collars, grown-up and self-assured.

Speaking of grown-up, just who is fashion for anyway? Supermodels and icons of decades past took to the catwalk in Milan for SS19, with the likes of Stella Tennant, Karen Elson, Carolyn Murphy, Carla Bruni, Eva Herzigova, Isabella Rossellini and Monica Bellucci bringing a mature and knowing sophistication to international fashion. And indeed the trends of the Eighties are still with us, with frou-frou, one-shoulder, tie-dye and faded denim blues very much a thing, although this may well not be on the wish-list of those who wore it first time around, but rather the Generation Z or Gen Z, the demographic cohort after the Millennials (apparently those born after 1993). Brought up on new tech and social media, they have inherited a world of chaos, reflected in a melange of riotous clashing print and texture, future age craft work, performance sportswear and beachy surfer and scuba style.

Say hello to cycling shorts and pedal push­ers, feathers and fringing, huge bags, boiler suits, massive hats, plenty pleats, combat pants and some rather elegant and easy tailoring.

An eclectic mix, but we wouldn’t have it any other way. These are the trends to look out for.

Pleats, earthly yellow, one shoulder, all-in-ones/ It's all going on at the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2019 ready to wear fashion collection presented in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

1. Fringing and feathers: From street style to party luxe, just add feathers and fringing for that extra bit of swing. Givenchy gave us rhinestone capes with crystal fringing, while there were feather trims at Richard Quinn, No.21, MSGM, Valentino and Loewe, and Galliano, seen here at Paris, simply slung beaded curtains about glimpses of bare midriff. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

2. 'BEING BEIGE: It's the colour of the season, call it what you will, and it's to be worn head to toe. At Burberry, Riccardo Tisci looked to the Castleford trench manufacturing operation for inspiration, reinventing the classic nude shade with dozens of permutations, including this sleek look here, which was shown in London. Elsewhere, Max Mara and Balmain showed more chic interpretations of the world's gentlest biscuity crowd-pleaser. Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

3. PUNCHY HUES: Especially fruit punch hues, with citrus shades of mango, fiery orange, lime and lemon bringing a cocktail of heady brightness to spring. Aspen Gold is a rich and golden yellow, as seen here by Givenchy in Paris, while Mango Mojito is a slightly deeper, but similar tone. Turmeric and green pepper add extra spice. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

4. SOFT TAILORING: The spring silhouette gets a little sharper and more coherent, bringing a new sophistication and polish, although there's still a pleasing fluidity to tailored trousers, slim but drapey of leg, with the focus on the waist. Wear with matching coats, jackets and a white shirt or top, then pull the look together with a thin belt. Balenciaga, Burberry and Givenchy showed an elegant androgyny, while Emilia Wickstead, seen here in London, brought a fresh and sleek gentility to the proceedings. Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

HUGE HATS: Start at the top this spring because hats are required and the bigger the better. The largest came with Valentino's raffia sun hats, seen here at Paris, while Rodarte showed tulle net creations, while Galliano, Simone Rocha and Erdem revived Victorian and Edwardian sense and sensibility, while Max Mara played elegantly with the scarf. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

6. CRAZY CLEVER PRINTS: More is more with print, so wear it all over and/or clash with other prints, mixing up floral, leopards and dots. Floral print takes on a manic and hypnotic quality, full of life and sunshine (at least, it is here with this jumpsuit by Leeds-born designer Mary Benson). Giambattista Valli and Richard Quinn reinvented leopard print while spring flowers showed up in seductive bou�quets at Dolce & Gabbana and mesmerising blooms at Alexander McQueen. Picture: William Martin.

7. THE NEW FUNCTIONALITY: Utility gets chic and well, very practical this spring and summer, blending fashion and function in the sort of looks worn by women who can - and do. Look out for boiler suits, loose combat trousers, oversized hoodies and anoraks and utilitarian jackets, as seen at Fendi, Dries Van Noten, Balmain, Givenchy and Herm�s. Nicholas Kirkwood, seen here at London, did it in white. Not quite so practical, but a look we swoon for. Ian West/PA Wire