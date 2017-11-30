Beauty: Find bliss in the valley at Titanic Spa

Find a luxury home-from-home experience within an award-winning Yorkshire mill conversion. Stephanie Smith checks out Titanic Spa.

I would go to the ends of the earth for a heavenly spa experience or divine anti-ageing facial. Fortunately, I don’t have to, because the award-winning Titanic Spa is right here in Yorkshire.

View from the balcony of an apartment at Titanic Spa.

Opened in 2007 at Linthwaite, near Huddersfield, it is housed in a former woollen mill, built in 1911 and dubbed “Titanic” as it was created the same year as the ship. The conversion features apartments, and Titanic Spa has a number of them for guests.These are fully serviced and like a home-from-home. Typically, there is a kitchen/dining area, lounge, two double bedrooms, two bathrooms. a laundry room, milk, tea and coffee and a breakfast hamper. Best of all, there are the balconies with fine views over the Colne Valley.

But, it’s the treatments and spa facilities that guests return for. Titanic Spa offers both Elemis and Decleor. The 70-minute Elemis Pro Collagen Quartz Lifting Facial uses mineral-rich products including a mask to target lines, improve firmness and encourage cell production. It includes a heavenly massage of the arms, shoulders and head, and costs £90.

The Heat and Ice Experience is a series of rooms including toasty wooden saunas and swirling steam rooms in mosaic tile. It’s a great place for chilling, warming, getting your circulation flowing and unblocking those clogged skin pores. Overnight guests get to use the Heat and Ice Experience, swimming pool and outside spa pool from 7am, before the day spa guests arrive. Definitely worth getting up early for.

The restaurant is atmospheric and luxurious, offering simple, well prepared dishes. For lunch, there are salads and light pasta options, while evening meals are more substantial.

A celebratory tipple is only to be expected, and there is a super-swish cocktail lounge bar called 1911.

There are a number of packages offering great deals at all times of year. The Heat & Ice Spa Day, with lunch, is on offer now for £60. An overnight Simple Spa Experience with lunch and dinner costs £139 pp. Book on www.titanicspa.com.