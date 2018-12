As Christmas rapidly approaches, these are the gorgeous little somethings we would love to receive. Stephanie Smith has what to look for on the beauty counters.

If you are dashing out to the High Street today in search of last-minute beauty gifts, we have some lovely suggestions for you. Because the best things come in small packages.

Benefit Precisely My Brow Pencil: From Benefit's holiday stocking stuffer collection, this is an ultra-fine brow defining pencil in a mini size with a tip that draws natural-looking, hair-like strokes that last 12 hours thanks to the waterproof, smudge-proof formula. Available in a warm light brown, it's �8.92 at John Lewis.

BareMinerals Highlighter Trio: 'It's all about natural sheen with a dewy sheen. Three buttery-smooth, gel-to-cream-to-powder highlighters glide on seamlessly with a second skin finish and an ethereal glow. Worn individually or blended for a custom sheen, the sheer, buildable shades of gold, coral, and pink complement all skin tones. It's �30 on the BareMinerals counters.

MAC Shiny Pretty Things Mini Lip Glosses: 'A kit featuring four mini lip glosses in either nude or pink shades, worth �40 if you bought them individually but costing �25 as this lovely stocking filler gift certain to be adored by make-up lovers. You can go glitzy with sparkle or understated with matte. On counter and online now.

Killian Good Girl Gone Bad Eau de Parfum: This lovely fragrance shows how to combine freshness with decadence and sophistication, perfect for winter months and an ideal gift for the discerning scent lover. It opens with jasmin sambac and the apricot sweetness of Chinese osmanthus, adding rose of May, Egyptian Narcissus, Virginia cedar and amber. It's �215 at Harvey Nichols.