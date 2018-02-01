Beauty: Save your skin and the planet

As more shoppers demand products free from plastics and artificial fragrance, Beauty editor Stephanie Smith finds advice from clean brand Previse, new to Harvey Nichols. Plus celeb Get the Look featuring Margot Robbie and top beauty picks from the counters and online this week.

In a complex and toxic world, it makes more sense than ever to adopt a natural and uncomplicated approach to skincare.

Previse ZeroFragrance range is at Harvey Nichols.

Clean beauty brand Previse DermApothecary believes we should not have to choose between healthy skin and a healthy planet and its motto is “powered by nature, not by chemicals”. It has brought to Harvey Nichols its ZeroFragrance plant-based, unscented products, formulated with dermatologists, free of artificial scent and essential oils.

Founder Sean Patrick Harrington says: “While other companies are trying to remove plastic micro-beads from their products, Previse never used them.”

Previse experts have come up with the following tips for naturally healthy skin:

Use a mild soap free of dyes, fragrances and alcohol. Astringents dry out skin.

YP LIFE AND STYLE JAN 31 BEAUTY UPDATE 1. Hourglass Arch Brow Volumizing Fiber Gel New from luxuriously accessible beauty brand Hourglass, this is a buildable tinted gel, infused with microfibres to give instant colour, volume and definition for bolder, fuller looking brows, using a dual-sided brush to help sculpt and tame. Available in six shades from Blonde to Dark Brunette, it costs �22 at Harvey Nichols, John Lewis, and Space NK.

We know how nice it feels to take a warm or even hot shower when coming in from the winter cold. Previse recommends warming up with a thick wool blanket, heating pad or heated blanket. And when it comes to showering, the advice is to taking a short, lukewarm shower with a gentle cleanser. Avoid long, hot showers, which can strip the skin of its protective lipid barrier, causing more dryness.

Use oil-based products for rehydration. After showering, when the skin is still moist, apply a natural oil-based product, such as Previse BodyMist Vitamin E Oil (£21). Also, creams that contain humectants, such as alpha-hydroxy acid or glycerin, draw moisture to the skin. Humectants are great for the face, hands and body.

Strengthen your face’s skin barrier. It is important that you use a daily facial moisturiser that does not clog your pores, such as Previse HydroFoam Hyaluronic Moisturiser (£46). With daily use, serums and creams help keep the skin hydrated and better able to repair itself. The added benefit is a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

2. Jo Malone London English Mint & Ginger Lip Care Launching this month from Jo Malone London, this is a deliciously nourishing new formula to condition and protect lips with moringa butter, rose flower wax and kukui seed oil, all scented with fresh notes of mint, balanced by the zing of ginger. The perfect cold weather essential and ideal for him and for her, its �20 at Jo Malone stores and online.

Dermalogica AgeSmart Overnight Retinol Repair A concentrated, customizable treatment that accelerates skin renewal and reduces the appearance of skin ageing overnight. Active micro-encapsulated pure retinol helps increase cell turnover, while peptides and antioxidant Vitamin C help fight uneven skin tone. Apply to cleansed skin at night, when cell renewal is at its prime. It's �79 at Harvey Nichols Leeds.