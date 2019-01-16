Beauty update: Always hit the pillow with a fresh face

Going to bed with your make-up on is never a good idea. Beauty editor Stephanie Smith finds out more about the damage it can cause. Plus our favourite beauty products of the week.
We’ve all been there. You’ve just got into bed, you’re feeling all cosy and sleepy and warm, and then you realise you haven’t taken your make-up off yet. Sigh.
Tempting as it is to snooze off and forget about it, this is not good for our skin. Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme, aesthetic medical doctor and director at Adonia Medical Clinic, says it’s essential that we remove our make-up before going to sleep, not least because of the chemicals even organic make-up contains.
“These chemicals penetrate the delicate skin, blocking the natural secretion of sebum – the lubricant and moisturiser your skin makes,” she says.
Leaving make-up on all night can cause spots, too. “The skin on your face is made up of pores, tiny little holes where sebum is produced, and toxins are removed,” she says. “If you go to sleep with your make-up on, particularly if you wear a lot, your skin can’t breathe. When your pores become blocked, it causes spots and blackheads to develop.”
Make-up left on overnight causes pores to become clogged, preventing them from producing all-important collagen. Over time, pores become more visible.
There is also a danger of eye infections. “Our eyes are sensitive at the best of times. Eye make-up left on overnight is just asking for trouble. As we sleep, bits of product can get into our eyes, causing irritation and eventually, infection. Even if you get away without one, your eyelashes may become brittle and fall out.”
It also can contribute to ageing. Dr Ejimeke says: “As we sleep, our skin goes through a renewal process, regenerating cells and repairing itself. When your skin has make-up on, it can’t breathe, which interferes with the natural repair mechanism.
“Throughout the day, environmental pollutants stick to your face, which increase oxidative stress if not removed.”
