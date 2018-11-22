Beauty: Win a pamper break for two at Titanic Spa

Titanic Spa gives us its winter skin must-do tips, plus we team up for a competition to win an overnight spa break for two. Stephanie Smith has the details.

Your party outfit is sorted, your hair is newly coloured and styled, your nails and brows are sorted, but as for your skin? Perhaps it needs a little work to awaken its festive radiance.

View from the balcony of a Titanic Spa apartment.

Lisa Graham is spa manager at Titanic Spa in Huddersfield, the first eco-spa in the UK, with facilities including a swimming pool, Heat & Ice Experience, fabulous restaurant and apartments on-site. “Come December, many of our guests come to us with dry, flaky skin,” she says. A body scrub is an essential, she says, especially if you are going to apply fake tan, as the tanning agent reacts with dry skin, leaving orange knees and elbows. Lisa recommends the Titanic Organic Body Scrub (£49), a 25-minute body treatment using organic sugar and oils to gently buff away dead skin and reveal a glowing new layer. “This treatment is invigorating and helps to boost blood circulation too, which staves off cellulite,” she says.

For the face, Lisa suggests the Decleor Orexcellence Facial Pilates (£89), to improve firmness and shape while lifting and sculpting, smoothing away fine lines and leaving a rosy glow.

Titanic Spa treatments, days and breaks are available as gift vouchers. We’re giving a lucky reader the chance to win a voucher for a Simply Spa Break for Two, a decadent overnight experience with full access to the Heat & Ice Experience, spa facilities, light lunch, two-course evening meal and overnight stay in a luxury spa apartment, plus breakfast hamper.

For a chance to win, answer the following question by sending an email headed “Titanic Spa Competition”, to stephanie.smith@ypn.co.uk, with your name, address and contact telephone number.

Inside a Titanic Spa apartment.

The winner will be the first correct answer picked at random after noon on the closing date of Wednesday, November 28, 2018.

Usual Yorkshire Post terms and conditions apply. Prize to be taken Monday-Thursday by May 21, 2019.

Question: Which West Yorkshire town is home to Titanic Spa?