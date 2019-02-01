Dr Martens celebrates the Sex Pistols with anarchic new range

Great British footwear brand Dr Martens has launched a new capsule collection celebrating legendary anarchic music pioneers the Sex Pistols.

Inspired by the iconic album artwork designed by Jamie Reid in collaboration with the Sex Pistols, the styles are emblazoned with lyrics from the song Pretty Vacant. The black and white colouring has accents of neon pink and vibrant yellow, sure to bring a smile to former punks as well as to a new generation of Docs wearers.

One of the new styles from the Dr Martens x Sex Pistols collection.

Dr Martens has branches in Leeds, Sheffield and Hull, as well as a shop at York Designer Outlet, and some of its shoes are made using suedes from Leeds tannery Charles F Stead. The new range, which launches today, is described as chic, irreverent and rebellious.

“When the Sex Pistols stormed onto the scene in 1975, they changed music forever. Everything about them – from the attitude and originality of their lyrics to the DIY aesthetic of their clothing – challenged the establishment and the clean-cut world of pop. They ushered in a loud, brash, no-holds-barred era of music. And while they only produced one album, Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols, in their short, two-year career – their legacy still lingers,” said Bravado, Universal Music Group’s merchandise and brand management company in a statement released today.

The Dr. Martens x Sex Pistols collection includes the 1490 10-eye boot, 1460 8-eye boot, 1925 steel toe, Pressler canvas lace-up and Toomey canvas slip-on, as well as clothing and accessories.

“This is a band thatso perfectly captured and channelled the essence of the non-conformist Docs spirit. And just as Docs were adopted by subcultures, we continue to be influenced by them – a fact which gives even more meaning to this collaboration,” said the statement.

A T-shirt from the Dr Martens x Sex Pistols collection.

Meanwhile, Johnny Rotten said: “I like Doc Martin, but I prefer Dr Martens, always worn ‘em, ‘steel’ do! Dr Martens, my shoe of choice. No medical issues.”

