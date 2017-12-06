Fashion: Best bargain partywear for dancing in the aisles

When you’ve spent all your money on presents for others, there’s very little left for yourself. Stephanie Smith selects key supermarket buys.

Christmas is coming and the bank balance is dwindling, the credit cards are all reaching maxed-out status and the spare coins tin has already been raided. Yet still, you have nothing to wear for this year’s festivities.

Esmara by Heidi Klum jumpsuit, �9.99, at Lidl.

Perhaps you have already trawled through the contents of your wardrobe, as I did last weekend, only to discover that it is devoid of all partywear, except the clothes you wore last year (and you know this because you can be spotted wearing them in so many photos on Instagram and Facebook).

There’s only one thing for it – serious budget shopping. And the best place to start is at the supermarket, where sequins abound.

Launching at Lidl this week is the second collection from Esmara by Heidi Klum. This is the place to head for if you are looking for glam and glitz without spending more than £20. As you might expect from the budget supermarket chain, prices are rock bottom – a black halterneck jumpsuit is just £9.99, barely more than a bottle of Prosecco. It’s perhaps worth pointing out that Lidl’s website has a Modern Slavery Statement which states that it takes “a proactive due diligence approach” to protecting the human rights of everyone it impacts upon, directly or indirectly, and that it is “firmly opposed to forced labour and all forms of labour exploitation”.

So, other key pieces include a sleeved, all-over, sequin mini dress, which costs £14.99, available in the gold that Heidi herself is wearing here, plus a dark blue, a black and a multi dark blend. The dress barely appears to cover Her Heidiness’s bottom on the promotional images, but she is tall, so it may well be a more modest length on mere mortals, and it comes in sizes 8-18. In any case, it would also work over a long swishy skirt, skinny black jeans or jeggings, even a pair of those metallic coated ones that many so many women appear to be obsessed with (I was in Manchester city centre last weekend and you couldn’t move for them, in olive, taupe, black and pewter).

Glitter stripe jumper, �16; metallic midi skirt �16, from George at Asda.

The Lidl/Heidi collection also has a gold sequin jacket at £19.99, a sequin skirt at £11.99, and an opulent little gold sequin cami for £9.99. The 40-piece collection is online as well as in all Lidl stores.

Meanwhile, the festive fashion offer from George at Asda is looking impressively strong, with plenty of sparkle and shine, but also lots of lovely statement details, from bell sleeves to ruching, asymmetric cuts and decadent embellishment. Prices range from £10 for a black subtly sequined tee to £28 for a gold or black sequin blazer – not desperately cheap but certainly a bargain, considering the quality and work on some of these pieces.

Tu at Sainsbury’s has much of its partywear in the sale, at around 25 per cent off. There’s a simple, strappy, sparkle culotte jumpsuit in a dark silver shade. It’s still available in sizes 12 upwards (to a size 22) and it’s the sort of piece that could provide a great deal of wardrobe mileage. Dress it up with heels and a smart tux blazer or wear with burgundy or black knee-high boots and a knit under, for a chic daytime look that would suit for Christmas Day.

Tu also has coated jeans (of course), reduced now from £16 to £12, in black, and there are a few easy, sparkly tops and some rather chic bags and boots that look far more expensive than their price tag.

Coated leggings, �12; boots, were �28, now �21; top and scarf, from a selection. All from Tu at Sainsbury's.

At Tesco, F&F also has some impressive basic partywear, with key pieces including a crushed velvet wrap dress in black and this season’s burgundy, for £22, and a simple, sleeveless shift dress with side corsetry detail in black and in bright red – also £22, and smart for a Christmas Eve party or for Christmas Day itself, if you want to play it super-dressy from dawn-to-dusk this year.

