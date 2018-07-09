Great Yorkshire Show: We’re looking for the best dressed visitor

With a fabulous prize of £300 to spend online at Yorkshire tailors Brook Taverner, this year’s stylish event-goers are invited to post their selfies.

To celebrate the 160th Great Yorkshire Show, we have teamed up with menswear tailoring brand Brook Taverner of Keighley for the GYS Best Dressed in Show competition with a prize of £300 in vouchers to spend with Brook Taverner online. To enter, share a photo of yourself, or your show companion, looking stylish at this year’s event, and post it on your Twitter or Instagram tagging @BrookTaverner and @YorkshireFashQ using the hashtag #GYSFashion. The winner will be announced by Brook Taverner and the Yorkshire Post by noon on Friday, July 13. Usual Johnston Press T&Cs apply. See www.yorkshirepost.co.uk. The YAS tweed jackets are £250 each. See www.BrookTaverner.co.uk.