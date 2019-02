Some played it chic, some played it safe, some took a risk, some had a good launch and some elaborately went over the top (and over again).

1. Best Actress Olivia Colman in Prada Best Actress Olivia Colman in Prada. Love the forest green (very on-trend) and the swathed scarf/train but the sleeves? Too much. Just wear fake tan and bare those arms, Olivia. Alberto Rodriguez/PA Wire pa Buy a Photo

2. Lady Gaga in Alexander McQueen Lady Gaga kept it classic in Alexander McQueen teamed with a 30 million Tiffany necklace previously worn by Audrey Hepburn. Slightly merry widow, VERY classy. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP pa Buy a Photo

3. Best of both? Billy Porter in Christian Siriano Now that's what we call a tuxedo dress. Billy Porter wears Christian Siriano - dramatic, thought-provoking and surprisingly graceful. Already a classic, in our opinion. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP pa Buy a Photo

4. Glenn Close in (very) gold Carolina Herrara Glenn Close wore Wes Holden for Carolina Herrara. Dressed to win or determined to be queen of the night, this dress is too big, gold, Game of Thrones - train, cape, sleeves, wrap front, full skirt - too much! Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP pa Buy a Photo

View more