How Yorkshire beauty cream Creme Du Loch harnesses the power of Scottish waters

Creme du Loch is a new Yorkshire beauty brand that aims to bring high-end results at a reasonable price. Stephanie Smith finds out more.

Sea kelp is famously a key ingredient in some very expensive skin moisturisers and its powers and benefits regarding skin repair and anti-ageing are much celebrated.

Now a new company called Dermaloch, based in Pontefract, has come up with Creme du Loch, using kelp from Scottish lochs. It’s the creation of business consultant and Dermaloch director Dr Gary Sheard, who studied at the University of Leeds in the 1970s as a Materials scientist with a background in Chemistry, and led the team that developed the Bebionic hand.

“The idea for Creme Du Loch came from my future daughter-in-law,” he said. “She loved the back story to the brand leader (based on Californian kelp). She asked if we could develop our own product to reduce wrinkles, give a glow to the skin and to moisturise.”

The result is Crème Du Loch Age-Defying Daily Moisturiser, which also contains retinol and rosehip oil and is made in Grimsby and developed with the help of Mavis Bradley, who has more than 40 years’ expertise in skincare treatment and retail. “The kelp plumps out the skin and reduces inflammation,” she said, adding that her favourite at-home skin treatment is a skin exfoliator she makes by mixing organic honey and raw castor sugar to create a paste.

I’ve tried Creme du Loch and I’m impressed with it. It has a rich souffle cream texture that makes it ideal to use as a night moisturiser or for days when your skin needs a little more nourishment. It feels very expensive and luxurious although I’m not entirely convinced by the cucumber scent, which does smell like a cheaper mass market product.

But, from what I’ve been told, its credentials are good. Not only is it made in the UK, biochemists at the Oxford Science Park have collaborated with Dermaloch to ensure that the ingredients are combined to bring the highest short and long term skin benefits.

Dr Sheard said: “Every one of the active ingredients has been chosen for its age defying properties and contribution to skin health.”

So there is retinol to boost collagen and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, even skin colour, improve texture, tighten pores and stimulate blood flow; rose hip oil rich in vitamins C and A, antioxidants and essential fatty acids; cranberry seed oil with omega 3, 6 and 9m, rich in Vitamin E, essential for hydration and general skin health, preventing loss of elasticity by promoting new collagen; kelp extract, rich in iodine and minerals to prevent skin moisture loss as it protects against UVA rays and external pollution, protects collagen and helps to prevent the formation of fine lines and wrinkles.

* A 50ml jar of Crème Du Loch Age Defying Moisturiser costs £49 at www.cremeduloch.co.uk

* There’s more fashion & Beauty here