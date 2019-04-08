It’s back to the ‘70s as men’s hair gets longer - plus tips for thinning hair

Award-winning hair stylist Ross Charles has advice for men on how to achieve the new wave of looks. Stephanie Smith finds out more.

“Men’s hair has undergone a bit of an evolution process and in 2019 we can expect to see styles that skim through the 60s, 70s and 80s but with a modern-day edge,” says Ross Charles, owner of Ross Charles Hairdressing in York, semi-finalist for L’Oreal Colour Trophy 2019 Award and L’Oreal Men’s Image Award.

Ross Charles of Ross Charles Hairdressing in York.

“Men’s hair will be stronger and mostly mid-length but working with lots of movement and strong shapes,” he says, adding that he predicts men’s hair will get longer, and will take on a decidedly 70s feel.

“Longer lengths with slightly disconnected pieces that are layered to encourage texture and movement are another look for men to take note of and consider incorporating into their current style. The epitome of 70s style, the shag, is an iconic symbol of this decade that transfers well into 2019. The laidback, deliberately messy vibe of this look really interests me and the use of layering and varied styling is a perfect pairing,” he says. “The beauty of this look is it requires little styling and looks great when left to dry naturally. For this style, the cut is key so you need to chat in depth to your hair stylist to ensure it will work well for you and your hair type. Layers are required to frame the face and allow that ‘shaggy’ texture that is so on trend at the moment.”

Texture and undone looks are also set to remain popular during 2019. Ross says: “Add texture with products like sea salt and thermal styling for longer hair. For shorter lengths, use a clay wax to add a textured edge to your style. Clays and wax will help you get inside the hair and create innovative shapes with defined texture for an on trend look. Work with your hair’s natural texture and pattern and enhance what you have. Hair loss can be natural for men as we age, however there are certain products that can make your hair look thicker such as Ross Charles Dust Matte and Sea Salt Spray.”

Ross Charles is at 82 Gillygate, York. Telephone: 01904 621122. See www.hairdressinginyork.co.uk

Another creation by Ross Charles