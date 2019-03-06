It’s Work Perks Wednesday tonight at Trinity Leeds with discounts for city workers

Trinity Leeds Shopping Centre launches its first ever Work Perk Wednesday event tonight offering exclusive discounts for the hard workers of the city.

The three-hour event starts tonight at 5pm and will include more than 40 exclusive fashion and food offers, including from Marks & Spencer, Warehouse, Boots, and Victoria’s Secret.

Dan Wharton, marketing manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “Our first ever Work Perk Wednesday is designed to reward our hard-earned workers in and around Leeds with exclusive offers and discounts – from winding down over dinner and drinks to a spot of retail therapy.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to our first event next Wednesday, once their shift has ended.”

Highlights include 30% off at PizzaLuxe, 25% off at Chicago Rib Shack and Giraffe, 20% off at Victoria’s Secret, NYX, The Alchemist, Carluccio, Cabana, Handmade Burger Co. and Cote Brasserie, as well as 15% off at Yo Sushi, and 10% off at Nando’s, NYX, Oasis, Superdry, Warehouse and Wagamama.

And the first 200 people who come down on the night will also receive a £5 gift card.

Work Perk Wednesday runs from 5pm to 8pm TONIGHT at Trinity Leeds.

To sign up for the Work Perk Pass, and for the full list of offers, visit www.trinityleeds.com/work-perk-wednesday.