Leeds designers stage Windrush anniversary fashion show

A fashion show commemorating the arrival of the SS Empire Windrush takes place this Friday in Leeds.

Local designers Clyde Sheriffe and Sheri Cuffe will show their new collections at the Sheepscar Club to celebrate their West Indian heritage and mark the 70th anniversary of the arrival of the Windrush, which saw 500 West Indians disembark at Tilbury Docks, East London, after a 30-day journey across the Atlantic.

Clyde, a former tutor at Leeds Arts University and Huddersfield University, has been staging fashion shows as a way of bringing together and giving back something to the West Indian community since 2009, and also created annual fashion shows as an opportunity for his students to showcase their designs alongside his own. He also continues to share his expertise in tailoring, pattern cutting and design at his studio in Roundhay.

Sheri, a former tutor at Leeds Arts University, is a textile and mixed media artist who makes art to wear collections, based on the research and exploration of her West Indian background. She experiments with different materials, techniques and processes, including leather and beading, freehand machine embroidery, copper and jewellery making.

The Windrush Fashion Show & Dance takes place this Friday, November 9, at the Sheepscar Club, Saville Drive, Leeds. Doors open 8pm. Tickets: £10 advance, £12 on door. Call 07958 225328.

