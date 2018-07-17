Leeds fashion brand launches limited edition bag to honour Yorkshire Day

A Leeds based fashion brand has introduced an exclusive, limited edition bag to its collection in celebration of Yorkshire Day on 1 August.

Established in 2017, Butterfly Tree is honouring the region's special day with a taster of its new all-leather range, which is due to launch in early 2019.

Items in the range are all handcrafted using locally sourced heritage leather, and the special Yorkshire Day bag is now available in limited numbers from the brand's website, at a cost of £70.

10 per cent of each sale will be donated to Yorkshire Children's Trust, a local charity dedicated to helping children and their families cope with the emotional and financial strain of life-changing illnesses.

True Yorkshire craftsmanship

Founded by part-time ballet teacher Claire Shakespeare, Butterfly Tree began life from her kitchen table in Yorkshire three years ago and has since expanded to larger premises to accommodate the growing demand.

The firm now operates out of AW Hainsworth’s mill in Stanningley, a textile manufacturer founded in 1783.

The Butterfly Tree bags are created using Yorkshire wool, supplied by the prestigious wool maker Abraham Moon, and feature clean and classic designs, matched with vibrant linings.

Speaking of the new limited edition creation, which gives a nod to the brand's proud Yorkshire roots, Shakespeare said: "It's impossible to ignore an abundance of heritage whilst working here in Yorkshire and I wanted the Yorkshire Day bag to reflect this; it's a classic piece with a modern twist.

"It will only be available for a short period of time, while the region celebrates the day, and it is made using soley Yorkshire fabric, so I think it really showcases true Yorkshire craftsmanship.

"The new collection for 2019 was inspired by traditional Yorkshire values.

"This county has been central to the textile industry throughout history and it's where the manufacturing of high quality fabrics is still thriving."

The limited edition bag can be purchased from the Butterfly Tree website.