Lights, camera, auction. An exclusive viewing of key autumn looks

In a shoot at auctioneers Tennants in Leyburn, North Yorkshire, Stephanie Smith previews catwalk looks that leading Yorkshire fashion retailers are presenting at a very special fashion show. Pictures by Simon Hulme.

As an auction house, Tennants is renowned and respected for its expertise in presenting to the public impressive and sought-after pieces from the past, some rare, some once fashionable, from art and jewellery to wines, militaria, clocks, taxidermy, furniture and vintage costumes and toys.

This is an early 19th century coach built by Thrupp and Maberly, which belonged to the Chaloner family at Gisborough Hall. The estimate is £7,000-10,000 plus buyer's premium. The coach will feature in the Motor Vehicles & Automobilia Sale on Sunday 7th October.

Now the Leyburn-based auctioneers is turning its gavel to showcasing fashions of the present day, in the form of a fashion show later this month, staged in the Garden Rooms, the special events wing of its extensive auction site.

Organised by Catwalk Events, there will be three catwalk shows taking place throughout the day on Friday, September 28, featuring the new autumn/winter collections from Barkers of Northallerton, the Wool Booth, also from Northallerton, John Lewis in Leeds and Harrogate-based independent boutiques Georgie’s and Julie Fitzmaurice.

The event will also support the Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre appeal which aims to raise half a million pounds to build the first dedicated cancer unit at the Friarage Hospital in Northallerton.

On these pages, we preview some of the looks that will feature at the event, which will be organised by Kate Woolhouse and her Catwalk Events company, assisted by stylist Belinda Alexander. It gives several clear snapshots of trends for the new season: feature faux fur, heritage checks, the floaty print midi dress and shades of statement pink and yellow (matching a yellow Julie Fitzmaurice crepe coat with an antique carriage was a highlight).

AND/OR Marrakesh teal and black floral dress, �89; red suede ankle boots, from a range, both at John Lewis. Location: Tennants Auctioneers, Leyburn. Picture by Simon Hulme

Since the development of the Garden Rooms in 2014, Tennants has become the largest family-run auction house in Europe. Under the auspices of the fourth generation of Tennants, the auction centre has 26 specialist departments and holds more than 80 auctions a year. There’s also a restaurant, a cafe and a gift shop.

The Garden Rooms at Tennants is used to stage visiting exhibitions, concerts, events, conferences and weddings, catering for up to 650 guests. Three live catwalk shows will feature a variety of scenes, from occasion-wear to leisurewear, and will combine ready-to-wear, bespoke and couture fashion, all professionally styled and modelled by Catwalk Events.

As well as the two afternoon shows and one in the evening, a pop-up Fashion Village will be open to the public from noon throughout the day.

Hairstyling on the catwalk will be provided by Baroque, which has salons in Harrogate and Ripon, with make-up by Blush Beauty of Richmond. Experts will be on hand to offer styling and beauty tips.

James Lakeland black biker �169; grey brocade damask skirt, �300, both from from Julie Fitzmaurice in Harrogate. Pearl necklace, from a selection for auction at Tennants.Location: Tennants Auctioneers, Leyburn. Picture by Simon Hulme

It all adds up to a welcome new addition to the Yorkshire style and social calendar.

The Garden Rooms Fashion Show takes place at Tennants, The Auction Centre, Leyburn, on September 28. See www.tennantsgardenrooms.com. For more information about the Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre appeal, call Rebecca Shanks on 07809 554962 or email rshanks@macmillan.org.uk.

Photography: Simon Hulme. Location: Tennants. Styling: Belinda Alexander and Stephanie Smith. Hair: Lexi Davie-Lee and Izzy Ireland at Baroque Ripon, www.baroquehair.co.uk. Make-up: Tempany Balmer at Blush Beauty in Richmond, Facebook: @BlushBeautyRichmond. Models: Emily Naylor and Suzannah Stelling.

Sil pink pattern tunic dress, �219; Vilagallo taupe coat with pink cuffs, �269; scarf, �65. All at Georgie's in Harrogate.'' Location: Tennants Auctioneers, Leyburn. Picture by Simon Hulme

Ted Baker pink floral ruffle dress, �169, and pink court shoes, �150. At Barkers Northallerton.''Location: Tennants Auctioneers, Leyburn. Picture by Simon Hulme

Gold, red and black brocade dress, �269, Forever unique; clutch, �79, Bridas. All at Georgie's in Harrogate.''''Location: Tennants Auctioneers, Leyburn. Picture by Simon Hulme

Hugo Boss tartan trousers, �159, and pink sweater, �109; pink heels, from Ted Baker, �140, all at Barkers Northallerton. Georg Jensen brooches, including 18 carat gold brooch, designed by Henning Koppel, estimate �500-800, from a selection at Tennants.''Location: Tennants Auctioneers, Leyburn. Picture by Simon Hulme

Barbour International fibre down jacket, �179; skinny black jeans, �89.95; logo sweatshirt, �69.95; Coccinelle gold snake wrist bag, �130. All at Barkers Northallerton.''''Location: Tennants Auctioneers, Leyburn. Picture by Simon Hulme

Yellow wool crepe coat, from �795; wool crepe blue dress, from �695; headpiece, �295. All from from Julie Fitzmaurice in Harrogate.''''Location: Tennants Auctioneers, Leyburn. Picture by Simon Hulme