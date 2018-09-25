Made Up Leeds: Made in Chelsea’s Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo and Love Island’s Kaz Crossley paint the town beautiful

With celebs galore, this weekend’s Made Up Leeds festival promises to paint the town all shades of beautiful. Beauty editor Stephanie Smith finds out what’s happening.

The final line-up of the inaugural Made Up Leeds beauty festival underlines the event’s mission to celebrate glamour with diversity.

Mum and daughter make-up artists Shaheen Kauser and Sanna Nosheen, aka Mummillion and Lookmillion.

Male beauty vlogger Lewys Ball, drag queen star Michael “Gisele” Allan and veteran hairdresser Andrew Barton will appear at this weekend’s progamme of events, joining Made in Chelsea star Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo, Love Island’s Kaz Crossley and Alexandra Cane, plus E4 Body Fixers Danny Richo. Mother and daughter make-up artists Shaheen Kauser and Sanna Nosheen – known as Mummillion and Lookamillion – will host a talk at Harvey Nichols.

The inclusive, city-wide festival will see 90 stores, restaurants and bars come together, including John Lewis, Harvey Nichols, Debenhams, Trinity Leeds, The Merrion Centre, St John’s Centre and The Light.

Georgia Toffolo will speak at The Beauty Room at Trinity Leeds at 3.30pm on Saturday, and 19-year-old beauty vlogger Lewys will host a live Q&A session there earlier that day at 12 noon, answering questions about cosmetics, life and growing up on his YouTube channel LookingForLewys. On Sunday, at 1pm there, Andrew Barton will join his 10 Years Younger co-star, make-up artist Ruby Hammer, to discuss how to look relevant at any age. Michael “Gisele” Allan will host a make-up masterclass at The Beauty Space on Briggate at 12 noon on Saturday. Over at Harvey Nichols, Lookamillion and Mummillion will discuss key looks at The Bottle Room on Sunday.

Supported by LeedsBID, other highlights include a Beauty Bridge at Trinity Leeds and Eyes & Lips counters at Leeds Train Station. Festival-goers can sign up online to get their free Glamour Passport and goody bag, which can be picked up at collection points across the city centre and includes a full list of offers, samples and information on speakers and demonstrations.

Georgia Toffolo headlines the Made Up Leeds festival.

Made Up Leeds takes place on September 29 and 30. To guarantee a place at the free events, visit www.madeupleeds.co.uk/programme.