Mr and Mrs Claus get a makeover, plus beauty gift perfect picks

Tis the time to dress up and get shopping. Stephanie Smith finds out what the stylish Santa about town is wearing this year, and has suggestions for must-have beauty, make-up and pampering gift sets.
Look what happened when Santa and Mrs Claus got a fashion makeover at Victoria Leeds.
Rather than hire the traditional rotund Santa Claus, Victoria Leeds opted to take a suitably fashionista approach and hire models to play Santa and Mrs Claus so that they could show off some Christmas style in the form off a sartorial makeover.
The pair donned their traditional Santa themed attire before being decked out in a modern day costume from some of the shopping destination’s brands.
With the help of local fashion stylist Anna Mewes, Santa traded his red suit and boots for a style suitable for an evening celebration, including an edgy red suit from Vivienne Westwood, £875 and £410, coupled with a smart white shirt, £130, and high-shine brogues, £300, from designer Paul Smith.
Mrs Claus enjoyed a similar makeover treatment, thanks to a red velvet dress, £175, and jacket, £299, paired with a striking pair of gold sandal stilettos, £165, all from Karen Millen based in Victoria Quarter.
Anna Mewes said: “Red is definitely the colour for the season with various shades, from scarlet to deep burgundy, appearing at international fashion weeks.”. There’s more festive inspiration at www.victorialeeds.co.uk