Mr and Mrs Claus get a makeover, plus beauty gift perfect picks

Tis the time to dress up and get shopping. Stephanie Smith finds out what the stylish Santa about town is wearing this year, and has suggestions for must-have beauty, make-up and pampering gift sets.

Look what happened when Santa and Mrs Claus got a fashion makeover at Victoria Leeds.

T Santa and Mrs Claus got a fashion makeover at Victoria Leeds. He wears Vivienne Westwood with Paul Smith shirt and shoes, while she wears Karen Millen. See VictoriaLeeds.com for more his and hers looks.

Rather than hire the traditional rotund Santa Claus, Victoria Leeds opted to take a suitably fashionista approach and hire models to play Santa and Mrs Claus so that they could show off some Christmas style in the form off a sartorial makeover.

The pair donned their traditional Santa themed attire before being decked out in a modern day costume from some of the shopping destination’s brands.

With the help of local fashion stylist Anna Mewes, Santa traded his red suit and boots for a style suitable for an evening celebration, including an edgy red suit from Vivienne Westwood, £875 and £410, coupled with a smart white shirt, £130, and high-shine brogues, £300, from designer Paul Smith.

Mrs Claus enjoyed a similar makeover treatment, thanks to a red velvet dress, £175, and jacket, £299, paired with a striking pair of gold sandal stilettos, £165, all from Karen Millen based in Victoria Quarter.

Santa wear Ted Baker and Paul Smith, Mrs Claus wears Hobbs and Paul Smith, all from Victoria Leeds.

Anna Mewes said: “Red is definitely the colour for the season with various shades, from scarlet to deep burgundy, appearing at international fashion weeks.”. There’s more festive inspiration at www.victorialeeds.co.uk

A classy, pampering Christmas lies within the Jo Malone London townhouse. Six scented surprises include: Pomegranate Noir Bath Oil 30ml; Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne 30ml; Nectarine Blossom & Honey Body Cr�me 50ml; Lime Basil & Mandarin Body Wash 100ml; Geranium & Walnut Body Scrub 50g. It's �136 while stocks last at stores across Yorkshire and online.

Jo Malone Christmas Wish Home Collection: The limited edition soothing, traditional scent of Christmas Wish which has been expertly blended to help you relax and unwind with Mandarin, cinnamon & tonka bean plus 11 other essential oils. Includes a 1 Wick Candle & 30ml Home Mist and it costs �45 at Meom in Victoria Gate Leeds and at NeomOrganics.com.

Green People Modern Botanicals Lovely gift boxres from Green People drawing inspiration from nature, using certified organic ingredients to stimulate, nourish and balance both body and mind. This Leaf & Stem set is a soothing, botanical sensitive/scent-free shower gel and body lotion giving deep, natural nourishment to balance, calm and protect. It's �22.50 at Greenpeople.co.uk.

The Trish McEvoy Makeup Planner is a deluxe collection featuring the founder's favourite eye, face and lip colours for a glamorous holiday look. It comes in a red vegan leather planner and contains all you can see here, from Beauty Booster Oil to Translucent Finishing Powder. It costs �185 from Trish McEvoy at Harvey Nichols Leeds.

SKin Laundry Make Waves Not Wrinkles A skincare duo to refresh and make radiant, with a 50ml bottle of Skin Laundry's Hydrating Cream Face Wash and a full size Brightening Serum, which has glycolic acid to help lighten dark spots, even skin tone and tighten. It costs �48 at Harvey Nichols Leeds.