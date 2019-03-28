Win a Heat & Ice Experience spa day for two at Titanic Spa

With Mother’s Day in mind, we bring you perfect facial tips plus a chance to win a spa day for two at the multi award-winning Titanic Spa in Huddersfield.

Facials are not just about pampering. Pick the right one and your skin can be transformed. They aren’t cheap and they require time investment, so it’s best to make the right choice.

View from the balcony of the apartments at Titanic Spa.

“It is important to first consider your skin type,” says Lisa Graham, spa manager at Titanic Spa, Huddersfield. “Using the wrong products can leave you with a hole in your wallet and nothing more than a superficial glow, whereas the right ingredients can have your complexion reaching levels of radiance you never thought possible.”

Here is Lisa’s advice on which Titanic Elemis and Decleor facials to pick, depending on skin type.

Ageing skin: Try Elemis Pro-Collagen Age Defy, £85 – this treats fine lines and wrinkles with marine charged Padina Pavonica and Red Coral while targeted facial massage encourages cellular activity for nourished, younger looking skin.

Dehydrated skin: Try Elemis Super Food Pro-Radiance Facial, £75, which has vitamins and anti-oxidants to tackle stress with a rebalancing essential oil elixir plus a warm, decongesting mask.

Sensitive Skin: Try Comfort Zone Remedy Soothing Facial, £75, a renewing, strengthening and soothing facial to calm irritation while nourishing and fortifying.

All skin types, says Lisa, will benefit from Decleor Beauty Enhancing Facials, which use expert analysis and then targeted active masks to treat specific problems.

We have teamed up with Titanic Spa to win a full day Heat & Ice Experience Day Spa for two (costs from £79pp) with lunch in the Bistro, use of Club Titanic including the gym, swimming pool, hydrozone, steam and sauna rooms and hot tub.

To enter, answer the question below and send it on a postcard by noon on April 3, 2019, to: Stephanie Smith, Yorkshire Post, No 1 Leeds, 26 Whitehall Road, Leeds LS12 1BE, or an email headed Titanic to: stephanie.smith@ypn.co.uk.

Question: Where is Titanic Spa located? Usual Yorkshire Post terms & conditions.

See our top 8 Mother’s Day Spa Breaks Here