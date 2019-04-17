First photos of Yorkshire's massive new £37million theme park Gulliver's Valley under construction

These are the first photos of work to build Yorkshire's massive new theme park.

Gulliver's Valley will be a 250 acre mega theme park, the largest in Yorkshire and of the of the biggest in the country when it opens.

Pictured is progress work at Gulliver's Valley. Picture: Steve Ellis

The diggers are on site and it's currently being built on land next to Rother Valley Country Park, Waleswood.

-> Two boys, 15 and 19, found guilty of horrific assault on vulnerable boy

The main theme park will have more than 70 rides and attractions as well as various indoor activities including a unique climbing centre, water play zone and a Blast Arena.

And work to create the entrance off Mansfield Road has now been carried out and a security hut can be seen at the turning, which is opposite Waleswood Industrial Estate.

The site will also include family-friendly accommodation ranging from glamping to themed rooms such a ‘pirate’ and ‘princess’.

Pictured is progress work at Gulliver's Valley. Picture: Steve Ellis

The £37 million theme park is due to open in Spring 2020.

Julie Dalton, managing director at Gulliver’s Valley said: “We are proud that Gulliver’s remains a family-owned, family-run and family-focussed business.

“It’s incredibly important to us to ensure the local community around Gulliver’s Valley will benefit from the new development.

“We are investing in the local economy through recruitment as close to the theme park resort as we can; so far we have used local businesses where possible and also invited local school children to share their ideas with us about what they want from the new resort on their doorstep.

Pictured is progress work at Gulliver's Valley. Picture: Steve Ellis

-> Police have this message for parents after attempted kidnap of child at Yorkshire shopping centre

“One of our aims is to give families and children quality time and memories, through fresh air and fun activities.

“I am very pleased to say Gulliver’s Valley Theme Park and Resort will have forest classrooms available in education and ecology centres.

“We have also strived to retain and enhance existing woodland, whilst making them accessible to the general public – meaning nature trails, walks, outdoor gyms and the forest will be available to the local community to use, free of charge.

“We are now really starting to see our vision come to life and the first few buildings are being created.”