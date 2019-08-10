First plug-in hybrid from Vauxhall

THIS IS the new Grandland model from Vauxhall, the company’s first plug-in hybrid.

It is a model which is expected to appeal to business users and claims a number of best-in-class features.

The Grandland X Hybrid4 will be in showrooms from January and comes in four forms costing from £35,590 on the road.

The powertrain comprises two electric motors and a 1.6 litre petrol engine with a combined 300bhp output. It has emissions of 36g/km and can manage 32 miles in electric mode.

All models feature the same powertrain and emissions levels, with varying levels of on-board equipment and technology. The Business Edition Nav Premium is available for £35,590.

The SRi Nav is priced at £40,300, while the Elite Nav is priced at £42,200. Topping off the range is the Ultimate Nav, which is available for £45,450.

Grandland X Hybrid4 achieves 0-62 mph in just seven seconds. The front electric motor is coupled to an electrified eight-speed automatic transmission, while the second motor is linked to the rear axle, providing all-wheel traction.

It offers four driving modes – electric, hybrid, AWD (all wheel drive) and Sport. The car automatically selects the most efficient method of propulsion. At low speeds within cities, for example, the system switches to electric mode for zero-emission driving.

The Grandland X Hybrid4 comes with a 3.3kW on-board charger, with an optional 6.6kW version also available. Vauxhall will also offer devices for fast charging at public stations, as well as wallboxes at home. With a 7.4kW wallbox, customers can fully charge the battery in less than two hours.

To make charging even more convenient, owners of the Grandland X Hybrid4 will benefit from more than 85,000 charging points across Europe, as part of Vauxhall’s Free2Move Services. A trip planner, which suggests the best routes based on the car’s remaining range and charging stations along the way.

To improve efficiency, the Grandland X Hybrid4 features a regenerative braking system, which can increase the electric range by up to 10 per cent.