Flooring experts step out to new shop

A flooring expert is branching out by adding a city centre shop to its online offering.

A Leeds retailer is bucking the trend among some retailers to move

away from the high street, by adding a bricks-and-mortar store to its

online offering.

In recent weeks a number of big name stores have announced plans to

shut up shop across British high streets, sparking concerning for the

futures of town centres and fears that shoppers will be left with little

choice but to shop online.

However bosses at Luxury Flooring

has decided it makes sense

for the business to branch out with a new showroom close to Leeds city

centre, believing it will be good for the company's business and add to

its customers' experience.

It means shoppers will have the chance to see – and feel – the quality

of the solid wood, laminate and floor tiles on offer, compare colours with

their own fabrics and paint samples and better visualise how a new floor

will look in their home.

Even though the showroom, on Regent Street, was vacated by one of

See the range on offer for yourself

Luxury Fooring's main competitors, marketing manager Eddy

Stallworthy is confident that going against the flow can work for them.

“It will increase our visibility in a very competitive market and provide

customers with a lot more to see compared with our current small

showroom space,” he said.

"We're already one of the biggest online solid flooring retailers in the UK

and this is a natural progression. Regent Street is an established centre

for flooring retailers, it's a busy road and we want to have a presence

there.

“We see this very much as a 'shop window' for our online offering and

an important factor in continuing to drive our growth.”

Impressive growth has been a constant theme since cousins Cameron

and Declan Christie established the flooring business from a home

garage in 2012.

Still only 24 and 26 years old, the enterprising duo have since moved

twice to bigger premises and picked up two joint accolades in the 2017

Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe list for young entrepreneurs in the retail

and e-commerce category. They also made it into Forbes 30 Under 30

Youngest list.

The Forbes list recognises the accomplishments of young innovators,

entrepreneurs and leaders across Europe, and includes musician

Stormzy and Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner.

The pair’s business now employs 15 staff at Cross Gates, in the east of

the city, and Eddy Stallworthy sees no reason why this number should

not continue to increase.

“As more customers come in, there are more samples to show and

more deliveries to organise," he says. "It's been an ever-growing

process since Cameron and Declan started the company and we

believe this will continue.

"The new showroom will, we feel sure, play a big part in the continued

expansion of our business."

Luxury Flooring offers customers a range of solid wood, engineered

wood, laminate – which the firm crafts itself - luxury vinyl tiles and safety

flooring at a discounted rate. It also offers fixtures and fittings for

installation.

See the range on offer for yourself at Luxury Flooring, 16 Regent Street,

Leeds or go online here