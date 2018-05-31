Flooring experts step out to new shop
A flooring expert is branching out by adding a city centre shop to its online offering.
A Leeds retailer is bucking the trend among some retailers to move
away from the high street, by adding a bricks-and-mortar store to its
online offering.
In recent weeks a number of big name stores have announced plans to
shut up shop across British high streets, sparking concerning for the
futures of town centres and fears that shoppers will be left with little
choice but to shop online.
However bosses at Luxury Flooring
has decided it makes sense
for the business to branch out with a new showroom close to Leeds city
centre, believing it will be good for the company's business and add to
its customers' experience.
It means shoppers will have the chance to see – and feel – the quality
of the solid wood, laminate and floor tiles on offer, compare colours with
their own fabrics and paint samples and better visualise how a new floor
will look in their home.
Even though the showroom, on Regent Street, was vacated by one of
Luxury Fooring's main competitors, marketing manager Eddy
Stallworthy is confident that going against the flow can work for them.
“It will increase our visibility in a very competitive market and provide
customers with a lot more to see compared with our current small
showroom space,” he said.
"We're already one of the biggest online solid flooring retailers in the UK
and this is a natural progression. Regent Street is an established centre
for flooring retailers, it's a busy road and we want to have a presence
there.
“We see this very much as a 'shop window' for our online offering and
an important factor in continuing to drive our growth.”
Impressive growth has been a constant theme since cousins Cameron
and Declan Christie established the flooring business from a home
garage in 2012.
Still only 24 and 26 years old, the enterprising duo have since moved
twice to bigger premises and picked up two joint accolades in the 2017
Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe list for young entrepreneurs in the retail
and e-commerce category. They also made it into Forbes 30 Under 30
Youngest list.
The Forbes list recognises the accomplishments of young innovators,
entrepreneurs and leaders across Europe, and includes musician
Stormzy and Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner.
The pair’s business now employs 15 staff at Cross Gates, in the east of
the city, and Eddy Stallworthy sees no reason why this number should
not continue to increase.
“As more customers come in, there are more samples to show and
more deliveries to organise," he says. "It's been an ever-growing
process since Cameron and Declan started the company and we
believe this will continue.
"The new showroom will, we feel sure, play a big part in the continued
expansion of our business."
Luxury Flooring offers customers a range of solid wood, engineered
wood, laminate – which the firm crafts itself - luxury vinyl tiles and safety
flooring at a discounted rate. It also offers fixtures and fittings for
installation.
See the range on offer for yourself at Luxury Flooring, 16 Regent Street,
Leeds or go online here