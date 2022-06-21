A picnic in a park on a hot day is not complete without ice cream, so whether you are an ice cream lover or an ice lolly fan, there are lots of shops dedicated to serving you the best icy treats.

So to help out, we’ve done some digging and according to Google, these are the best ice cream shops in North Yorkshire.

Brymor Ice Cream

A spectator holds up two ice creams. (Pic credit: Stephen Pond / Getty Images)

This popular shop is located in Masham and has a rating of 4.6 stars out of five on Google with a total of 434 reviews.

Address: High Jervaulx Farm, Jervaulx, Masham, HG4 4PG.

Billy Bob’s: Parlour - Diner - Play

This Skipton ice cream haven has a rating of 4.5 stars out of five on Google with a total of 4,115 reviews.

Address: Calm Slate Farm, Bolton Abbey, Skipton, BD23 6EU.

Birchfield Family Dairies

This ice cream shop is based in Harrogate and has a rating of 4.7 stars out of five on Google with a total of 314 reviews.

Address: Oakmount House, Birchfield Farm, Summerbridge, Harrogate, HG3 4JS.

Wensleydale Ice Cream Parlour and Coffee Shop

This Leyburn shop has a rating of 4.9 stars out of five on Google with a total of 186 reviews.

Address: Barn, Hardbanks, Thornton Rust, Leyburn, DL8 3AS.

Luxury Ice Cream Company

The York shop has a rating of 4.5 stars out of five on Google with a total of 516 reviews.

Address: 20 Back Swinegate, York, YO1 8AD.

Ripley Ice Cream

This shop is based in Harrogate and has a rating of 4.9 stars out of five on Google with a total of 53 reviews.

Address: Valley Gardens Court, Valley Drive, Harrogate, HG2 0JH.

The Groovy Moo

This shop is based in Malton and has a rating of 4.8 stars out of five on Google with a total of 315 reviews.

Address: 3 Talbot Yard, Malton, YO17 7FT.

Reeth Ice Cream Parlour

This shop is in Richmond and has a rating of 4.8 stars out of five on Google with a total of 68 reviews.

Address: Reeth, Richmond, DL11 6TE.

Ryeburn of Helmsley

This shop has a rating of 4.7 stars out of five on Google with a total of 256 reviews.

Address: Church Farm, Cleveland Wy, Helmsley, YO62 5AE.

Vanilli’s Artisan Ice Cream

Based in Harrogate, this shop has a rating of 4.9 stars out of five on Google with a total of 138 reviews.

Address: 125 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NU.

Castle Creamery

This shop, based in Knaresborough, has a rating of 4.9 stars out of five on Google with a total of 31 reviews.

Address: Unit 12, Castle Courtyard, Castlegate, Knaresborough, HG5 8AR.

Beacon Farm Ice Cream, Campsite and Tearooms

Based in Whitby, this shop has a rating of 4.7 stars out of five on Google with a total of 539 reviews.

Address: Beacon Way, Sneaton, Whitby, YO22 5HS.

The Forge Tea Rooms and Ice Cream Parlour

This shop, based in York, has a rating of 4.8 stars out of five on Google with a total of 114 reviews.

Address: Main Street, Hutton-le-Hole, York, YO62 6UA.

Swirlz Gelato Pocklington

This shop has a rating of 4.6 stars out of five on Google with a total of 151 reviews.

Address: 1 Market Place, Pocklington, York, YO42 2AS.

Harbour Bar Ltd.

This shop, based in Scarborough, has a rating of 4.6 stars out of five on Google with a total of 1,284 reviews.

Address: 1-3 Sandside, Scarborough, YO11 1PE.

Roberto

Based in York, this ice cream shop has a rating of 4.8 stars out of five on Google with a total of 391 reviews.

Address: 3 Goodramgate, York, YO1 7LJ.

G&T’s Ice Cream

This shop is based in Ripon and has a rating of 4.7 stars out of five on Google with a total of 378 reviews.

Address: Home Farm, Ripon, HG4 3EP.

Trillo’s of Whitby Ice Cream

This shop has a rating of 4.5 stars out of five on Google with a total of 25 reviews.

Address: Spring Hill, Whitby, YO21 1EB.

Balderson’s Ice Cream Parlour

Based in Pickering, this shop has a rating of 4.6 stars out of five on Google with a total of 211 reviews.

Address: Chestnut Avenue, Thornton Dale, Pickering, YO18 7RR.

Yorkshire Dales Ice Cream Farm

This shop is based in Skipton and has a rating of four stars out of five on Google with a total of 31 reviews.

Address: Calm Slate Farm, Halton East, Skipton, BD23 6EU.

Gelato Lounge

Based in York, this shop has a rating of 4.7 stars out of five on Google with a total of 227 reviews.

Address: Unit 1, Southgate, Market Weighton, York, YO43 3BG.

Flamingo Bay

This Scarborough shop has a rating of 4.4 stars out of five on Google with a total of 74 reviews.

Address: 24 Foreshore Road, Scarborough, YO11 1PB.

Suggitts Ice Cream

Based in Middlesbrough, this shop has a rating of 4.7 stars out of five on Google with a total of 622 reviews.

Address: 93 High Street, Great Ayton, Middlesbrough, TS9 6NE.

Peaches ‘n’ Cream

This shop, based in Scarborough, has a rating of 4.5 stars out of five on Google with a total of 331 reviews.

Address: Peasholm Gap, Scarborough, YO12 7TN.

Dolcie Emporium

Based in Northallerton, this shop has a rating of 4.5 stars out of five on Google with a total of 56 reviews.