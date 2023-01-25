The National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) has announced its favourite fish and chip shops in the UK at its annual National Fish and Chip Awards and with some of the best coastal towns and villages here in Yorkshire, it’s no surprise that five local shops made the list.

Britain as a whole is famous for its fresh chips and battered cod by the coast and tourists may be spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing where to eat this British delicacy. Yorkshire is even more popular for serving up the best fish and chips with glorious views of the seaside in Whitby, Scarborough, Hornsea and many more coastal towns.

Locals are very passionate about our culture and the best places to eat some of our most popular food. The fact that some of Yorkshire’s local chippies made it onto the list of the best shops in the UK serving fish and chips comes as no surprise to Yorkshire folk.

Every year, the country’s top fish and chip shops compete for 10 awards, including Best Newcomer, Best Takeaway and Best Restaurant. Four Yorkshire chippies were nominated for 2023’s Best Takeaway, whilst one was nominated for Best Newcomer at the National Fish and Chip Awards 2023 organised by NFFF.

Fish and Chips. (Pic credit: Daniel Martino)

Five Yorkshire chippies made the best fish and chip shops in the UK list

Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year

- Fishermans Bay, Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear

- Fish Kitchen, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly

Whiteheads Fish and Chips, Hornsea. (Pic credit: Google)

- Whiteheads Fish and Chips, Hornsea, East Yorkshire

- Shipdeck, Trethomas, Caerphilly

- The Bearded Sailor, Pudsey, West Yorkshire

- The Fish Bank, Elmet, North Yorkshire

The Bearded Sailor, Pudsey. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

- Low’s Traditional Fish and Chips, Westhill, Aberdeenshire

- The Oyster Shell, Bath, Somerset

- Auckley Friery, Auckley, Doncaster

- The Fish Works, Largs, North Ayrshire

The Fish Bank, Elmet. (Pic credit: Google)

Fish and Chip Restaurant of the Year

- The Cods Scallops, West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire

- Eric’s Fish and Chips, Thornham, Norfolk

- Fish City, Belfast, Antrim

- Henry’s of Huntstanton, Hunstanton, Norfolk

- Malt and Anchor, Cirencester, Gloucestershire

Best Newcomer

- Haughton Fish and Chips, Haughton, Staffordshire

- Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough, Flamborough, East Yorkshire

