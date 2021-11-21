Best job ever? Yorkshire wine merchants seeking world’s first Christmas wine taster

Yorkshire wine merchants House of Townend has a vacancy for a Christmas wine taster, and the company believes the successful candidate will be the first person in the world to hold this rather appealing job title.

The Christmas wine taster will be tasked with sampling a range of the world’s best red wine, reporting on primary, secondary and tertiary aromas, rating taste, texture, and length, and suggesting key areas for improvement.

The successful candidate will be given a fixed-term one-month contract, and a highly competitive rate reflective of their wine tasting experience.

A Yorkshire wine merchant is advertising for a Christmas wine taster

What’s more, they will be paid in red wine.

“This role requires perseverance, dedication, and a refined palate,” House of Townend stated.

“Within two weeks, the chosen candidate will be required to provide input on up to six different bottles.

“Please note, red wine is high in antioxidants, and drinking moderate amounts has been shown to be good for health.”

The Christmas wine taster will work directly with the innovation and customer service team for red wine, providing feedback for improvements on existing products.

In addition to being “well versed in the language and art of tasting,” the ideal candidate will also have a “genuine passion” for the Christmas holidays.

How do I apply to be a wine taster?

If the Christmas wine taster role sounds like your perfect position, you can apply here: https://www.houseoftownend.com/partners-in-wine

The closing date for applications is December 15, and the successful candidate will be announced on December 16.