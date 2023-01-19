Chinese New Year usually falls on the second new moon after the winter solstice and in the Gregorian calendar, Chinese New Year takes place between January 21 and February 20. This year the holiday will occur on Sunday, January 22.
The festival celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar and is considered to be one of the most important days in Chinese culture. Each year is represented by a type of animal; last year (2022) was the Tiger and this year it is the Rabbit.
We have taken a look at the best Chinese takeaways in York according to Google ratings.
Best Chinese takeaways in York
Hong Kong Chop House
It has a rating of 4.3 on Google with 423 reviews.
Address: 33 Swinegate, York YO1 8AZ.
Opening hours
Monday to Thursday: 12pm to 11pm
Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm to 12am
Sundays: 12pm to 11pm
Happy Valley
It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 454 reviews.
Address: 70 Goodramgate, York YO1 7LF.
Opening hours
Monday to Sunday: 12pm to 10pm
Shi Shang Chinese Restaurant
It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 210 reviews.
Address: 2 Fawcett St, York YO10 4AH.
Opening hours
Monday to Sunday: 12pm to 10pm
Upper River Restaurant
It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 316 reviews.
Address: 61 Gillygate, York YO31 7EA.
Opening hours
Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays: 12pm to 3pm and 5pm to 9pm
Wednesdays: Closed
Saturdays: 1pm to 9pm
Sundays: 4pm to 9pm
The Mulan
It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 372 reviews.
Address: 2 Tower Ct, Oakdale Rd, York YO30 4WL.
Opening hours
Mondays: Closed
Tuesday to Thursday: 12pm to 2pm and 5pm to 10pm
Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm to 2pm and 5pm to 10.30pm
Sundays: 12pm to 9.30pm
Maxi's Chinese Restaurant
It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 640 reviews.
Address: Maxi's Restaurant, Ings Ln, Nether Poppleton, York YO26 6RA.
Opening hours
Mondays and Tuesdays: 12pm to 10pm
Wednesdays: Closed
Thursday to Sunday: 12pm to 10pm
Panda Mami
It has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 2,156 reviews.
Address: 19 Bridge St, York YO1 6DA.
Opening hours
Monday to Friday (lunch): 12pm to 3pm
Monday to Thursday (dinner): 5pm to 10pm
Fridays (dinner): 5pm to 10.30pm
Saturdays (all day): 12pm to 10.30pm
Sundays (all day): 12pm to 10pm
Chop Suey House
It has a rating on 4.5 stars on Google with 125 reviews.
Address: 71-73 Kitchener St, Clifton, York YO31 8RZ.
Opening hours
Mondays: 5pm to 11pm
Tuesdays: Closed
Wednesday to Sunday: 5pm to 11pm
Wing Lee
It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 112 reviews.
Address: Shipton Rd, Rawcliffe, York YO30 5RY.
Opening hours
Mondays: 5pm to 11pm
Tuesdays: Closed
Wednesday to Sunday: 5pm to 11pm
Golden City
It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 134 reviews.
Address: 149 Beckfield Ln, Acomb, York YO26 5PJ.
Opening hours
Mondays: 5.30pm to 10pm
Tuesdays: Closed
Wednesday to Saturday: 5.30pm to 10pm
Sundays: 5.30pm to 9.30pm