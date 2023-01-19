News you can trust since 1754
Chinese New Year 2023: The best Chinese takeaways in York with the highest Google ratings

Chinese New Year 2023 is around the corner, so we have put together a list of the best places in York to order a Chinese takeaway.

By Liana Jacob
18 hours ago
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 11:17am

Chinese New Year usually falls on the second new moon after the winter solstice and in the Gregorian calendar, Chinese New Year takes place between January 21 and February 20. This year the holiday will occur on Sunday, January 22.

The festival celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar and is considered to be one of the most important days in Chinese culture. Each year is represented by a type of animal; last year (2022) was the Tiger and this year it is the Rabbit.

We have taken a look at the best Chinese takeaways in York according to Google ratings.

The Mulan. (Pic credit: Google)
Best Chinese takeaways in York

Hong Kong Chop House

It has a rating of 4.3 on Google with 423 reviews.

Address: 33 Swinegate, York YO1 8AZ.

Shi Shang. (Pic credit: Google)

Opening hours

Monday to Thursday: 12pm to 11pm

Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm to 12am

Sundays: 12pm to 11pm

Upper River. (Pic credit: Google)
Happy Valley

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 454 reviews.

Address: 70 Goodramgate, York YO1 7LF.

Opening hours

Monday to Sunday: 12pm to 10pm

Shi Shang Chinese Restaurant

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 210 reviews.

Address: 2 Fawcett St, York YO10 4AH.

Opening hours

Monday to Sunday: 12pm to 10pm

Upper River Restaurant

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 316 reviews.

Address: 61 Gillygate, York YO31 7EA.

Opening hours

Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays: 12pm to 3pm and 5pm to 9pm

Wednesdays: Closed

Saturdays: 1pm to 9pm

Sundays: 4pm to 9pm

The Mulan

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 372 reviews.

Address: 2 Tower Ct, Oakdale Rd, York YO30 4WL.

Opening hours

Mondays: Closed

Tuesday to Thursday: 12pm to 2pm and 5pm to 10pm

Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm to 2pm and 5pm to 10.30pm

Sundays: 12pm to 9.30pm

Maxi's Chinese Restaurant

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 640 reviews.

Address: Maxi's Restaurant, Ings Ln, Nether Poppleton, York YO26 6RA.

Opening hours

Mondays and Tuesdays: 12pm to 10pm

Wednesdays: Closed

Thursday to Sunday: 12pm to 10pm

Panda Mami

It has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 2,156 reviews.

Address: 19 Bridge St, York YO1 6DA.

Opening hours

Monday to Friday (lunch): 12pm to 3pm

Monday to Thursday (dinner): 5pm to 10pm

Fridays (dinner): 5pm to 10.30pm

Saturdays (all day): 12pm to 10.30pm

Sundays (all day): 12pm to 10pm

Chop Suey House

It has a rating on 4.5 stars on Google with 125 reviews.

Address: 71-73 Kitchener St, Clifton, York YO31 8RZ.

Opening hours

Mondays: 5pm to 11pm

Tuesdays: Closed

Wednesday to Sunday: 5pm to 11pm

Wing Lee

It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 112 reviews.

Address: Shipton Rd, Rawcliffe, York YO30 5RY.

Opening hours

Mondays: 5pm to 11pm

Tuesdays: Closed

Wednesday to Sunday: 5pm to 11pm

Golden City

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 134 reviews.

Address: 149 Beckfield Ln, Acomb, York YO26 5PJ.

Opening hours

Mondays: 5.30pm to 10pm

Tuesdays: Closed

Wednesday to Saturday: 5.30pm to 10pm

Sundays: 5.30pm to 9.30pm

GoogleYork