Harden's Restaurant Guide 2023: Five Yorkshire restaurants make prestigious top 100 chosen by diners

Five Yorkshire restaurants have been included in the prestigious Harden’s Restaurant Guide 2023.

The highest-placed was Joro, the Sheffield modern European dining destination in a shipping container owned by chef Luke French, which was number 30 in the national top 100.

At number 41 was Roots in York, and chef Tommy Banks’ original venture, Michelin-starred gastropub The Black Swan at Oldstead, appears at number 65.

The other Yorkshire entries are Michael Wignall’s Michelin-starred The Angel at Hetton at number 64 and The Moorcock Inn at Norland near Sowerby Bridge at 80.

Moorcock Inn, Norland

However, The Moorcock will close this month as owners Alisdair Brooke-Taylor and Aimee Turford opted not to renew their lease on the building. ‘Simple pragmatism’ due to rising operating costs was cited as the reason for closure.

The Yorkshire restaurants that dropped out of the guide this year were Le Cochon Aveugle in York, which Josh and Victoria Overington closed last year having traded since 2014, and Skosh, also in York, did not re-appear. Joro, The Black Swan and The Moorcock did not feature in the 2022 top 100.

The top 100 is compiled from a survey of 3,000 customers with no input from professional judges. This year respondents demonstrated ‘push-back’ against restaurants perceived as overpriced and poor value, leading to several Michelin-starred names being omitted.

In the past, well-known Yorkshire destinations such as The Man Behind the Curtain in Leeds, The Box Tree in Ilkley and the now-closed Yorke Arms in Nidderdale have all been included in the top 100.

Tommy Banks outside Roots, York