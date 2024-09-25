How you can eat at one of Yorkshire's best restaurants at a discounted price

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 25th Sep 2024, 16:10 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2024, 16:11 BST
One Leeds eatery that made it on to The Good Food Guide’s 100 Best Local Restaurants of 2024 is offering their menu at a discounted price.

Hern, in Leeds, is offering their set menu at a reduced price until the end of the year.

Every Thursday, from September 26, patrons will be able to try the restaurant’s set menu for £45 - rather than the usual £55.

Hern was one of only eight Yorkshire restaurants to feature in the North East selection of The Good Food Guide’s 100 Best Local Restaurants.

Hern, a modest restaurant tucked away on Stainbeck Corner, is easy to overlook, nestled among the restaurants surrounding it.

There's nothing even outside to suggest it’s even a restaurant - no menu, no opening times, and even the signage is minimal.

Hern offers a simple set menu that offers various for those who are pescatarian, vegetarian and vegan.

They state: “We build menus by focusing on products which are in season and at their best whilst also trying to minimise waste and respect these products.

“We have a concise wine list of small producers, most of whom are working organically.”

