How you can eat at one of Yorkshire's best restaurants at a discounted price

One Leeds eatery that made it on to The Good Food Guide’s 100 Best Local Restaurants of 2024 is offering their menu at a discounted price.

Hern, in Leeds, is offering their set menu at a reduced price until the end of the year.

Every Thursday, from September 26, patrons will be able to try the restaurant’s set menu for £45 - rather than the usual £55.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hern, a modest restaurant tucked away on Stainbeck Corner, is easy to overlook, nestled among the restaurants surrounding it.

There's nothing even outside to suggest it’s even a restaurant - no menu, no opening times, and even the signage is minimal.

Hern offers a simple set menu that offers various for those who are pescatarian, vegetarian and vegan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They state: “We build menus by focusing on products which are in season and at their best whilst also trying to minimise waste and respect these products.