There is nothing better than having some quality time with your mum this Mother’s Day whilst indulging in afternoon tea treats with coastline views.

The Yorkshire Coast has an abundance of tea rooms and restaurants with first class views of the sea, making it the perfect destination for Mother’s Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head of tourism and culture at Discover Yorkshire Coast, Janet Deacon, said: “From exquisitely elegant to walkers’ buffets, from master-chefs to talented cooks, eateries along the Yorkshire coast are vying to make the afternoon tea a really memorable and unique eating event, so you can find them in all shapes and sizes along the Yorkshire Coast.

Afternoon tea. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

“If you’re holidaying here for longer than a day, it can be fun to have a tasty tea tour as a way of exploring both the glorious wealth of food and drink along the coast. Just make sure you book in advance - as the afternoon tea is such a wonderful way of spending a day, they’re in demand.”

Here are the best places on the Yorkshire Coast for afternoon tea ahead of Mother’s Day, according to Discover Yorkshire Coast.

Afternoon tea with coastal characteristics

- The lighthouse-themed five star rated restaurant, Lighthouse Tearoom in Filey, will satisfy any visitor’s appetite, with delicious home baked sandwiches and stunning views of Filey’s famous beach.

- The Rusty Shears in Whitby is an unconventional, quirky vintage tearoom (and a gin haven by night). It has more than 30 different types of tea, delicious homemade cakes and a mouth-watering savoury platter.

- Sherlock’s Coffee House is located on one of the oldest streets in Whitby and celebrates famous detective Sherlock Holmes with Victorian-style decorations and furnishings.

- W Hamond Tea Room, Whitby, is set above one of the original jet jewellery workshops that made Whitby world-famous during Victorian time, and its afternoon tea is served with timeless elegance. It has an ever-changing menu of traditional home-baked cakes (recent cake stands included chocolate guinness cake, and gingerbread and fruits meringue).

Afternoon tea for connoisseurs

- Raithwaite Sandsend, near Whitby, set on its own country estate, the elaborate afternoon tea is perfect for foodies. It offers a wide range of local produce, including slow roast Yorkshire ham and Whitby fortune’s kipper pate with rhubarb chutney; and Yorkshire curd tart and Earl Grey cake with icing made with heather honey from the North York Moors.

- The Palm Court Hotel, Scarborough, serves at least three fun afternoon teas: there’s the classic served with Laurent Perrier Champagne, sandwiches including coronation chicken and roast Yorkshire beef and cherry bakewell and lemon posset desserts on its menu; the Gentleman’s served with smoked salmon, award-winning pork pie, chef’s terrine with piccalilli and cheese and bacon scones; and the very posh fish and chip, complete with handcut chips, haddock goujons and homemade tartare sauce.

- Botham’s Tea Rooms, Whitby, is the most historic afternoon tea, as it has been serving its world-famous delicious dishes since 1865 from the same family recipes. From the finest of ingredients to its eloquent afternoon tea, it makes for an unforgettable experience.

- Ox Pasture Hall, a country-house style tea room near Scarborough, offers champagne and freshly homemade cakes and scones, and if the weather is dry, you can enjoy the food outside overlooking the gardens or in a thatched gazebo.

Afternoon tea with sea view

- The Seaview Orangery at Victoria Hotel offers stunning panoramic views of Robin Hood’s Bay beach. It also serves an incredible vintage afternoon tea, including classic sandwich combos such as cream cheese and cucumber or prawn and marie rose alongside cakes and fancy food and scones and cream.

- The White Lodge Hotel is an elegant Victorian villa where you can enjoy breathtaking views across Filey Bay with a posh afternoon tea feast.

Oliver’s on the Mount Cafe is situated at the highest point above Scarborough with the best views of the seaside town. It serves a stylish afternoon tea to take away or eat in.

Afternoon tea in your walking shoes