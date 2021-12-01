Now a restaurant in Bradford has been named the best in the region.
Mumtaz, at Great Horton Road in the city, won the Best Restaurant in North East award at the British Curry Awards, known as the ‘Curry Oscars’.
The event took place at Battersea Evolution, London, attended by the UK’s finest curry restaurateurs and their staff from across the UK. Guests attending including Leeds’s Sian Gabbidon, who won The Apprentice show, and television personality Melinda Messenger.
British Curry Awards founder Enam Ali MBE said: “What a year we have had – full of highs and lows as we have come out of the pandemic and had to try and rebuild our businesses after lockdowns. The support of our customers has been incredible but the challenges are still significant.
"At the British Curry Awards we have always stood up for the causes that matter to the industry. We are all now benefitting from the so-called vindaloo visa which has helped address the chef shortage problem."