Now a restaurant in Bradford has been named the best in the region.

Mumtaz, at Great Horton Road in the city, won the Best Restaurant in North East award at the British Curry Awards, known as the ‘Curry Oscars’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event took place at Battersea Evolution, London, attended by the UK’s finest curry restaurateurs and their staff from across the UK. Guests attending including Leeds’s Sian Gabbidon, who won The Apprentice show, and television personality Melinda Messenger.

Mumtaz in Bradford scooped the award

British Curry Awards founder Enam Ali MBE said: “What a year we have had – full of highs and lows as we have come out of the pandemic and had to try and rebuild our businesses after lockdowns. The support of our customers has been incredible but the challenges are still significant.