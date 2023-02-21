There are lots of different places in Yorkshire to enjoy a sweet or savoury pancake for Pancake Day this year - here are Google’s favourites.

Pancake Day, also known as Shrove Tuesday, is the day before Ash Wednesday and has been around since 1000 AD. The moveable feast is historically observed by many Christians around the world and is determined by Easter.

Traditionally during Lent, Christians go through a fasting period where they give up rich, tasty foods, such as butter, eggs, sugar and fat. Shrove Tuesday is the last day to eat these foods before Lent begins, this is where Pancake Day got its name.

More recently everyone, not just Christians, indulge in a delicious pancake breakfast, lunch or dinner to celebrate Shrove Tuesday. Here are some of the most popular pancake houses in Yorkshire.

Pancakes with sugar and lemon, which are traditionally made on Shrove Tuesday. (Pic credit: Joe Giddens / PA Wire)

Best places to eat pancakes in Yorkshire

Double Dutch Pancake House

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 577 reviews.

Address: 7 Church St, York YO1 8BG.

The Pancake House

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 545 reviews.

Address: 1B High St, Pateley Bridge, Harrogate HG3 5AP.

House of Koko - Chapel Allerton

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 509 reviews.

Address: 62 Harrogate Rd, Chapel Allerton, Leeds LS7 4LA.

Bill's York Restaurant

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 2,466 reviews.

Address: 12 Coney St, York YO1 9NA.

Billy Bob's: Parlor - Diner - Play

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 4,440 reviews.

Address: Calm Slate Farm, Skipton, BD23 6EU.

Brew & Brownie

It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 1,441 reviews.

Address: 5 Museum St, York YO1 7DT.

The Ivy Harrogate Brasserie

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,561 reviews.

Address: 7-9 Parliament St, Harrogate HG1 2QU.

IF... Up North

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 530 reviews.

Address: 43 Call Ln, Leeds LS1 7BT.

The Pig and Pastry

It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 679 reviews.

Address: 35 Bishopthorpe Rd, York YO23 1NA.

Robinsons Cafe

It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 504 reviews.

Address: 7 Bishopthorpe Rd, York YO23 1NA.

Heaney & Mill

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 548 reviews.

Address: 50 Otley Rd, Headingley, Leeds LS6 2AL.

Greasy Pig Eaterie

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 320 reviews.

Address: 74 Victoria Rd, Headingley, Leeds LS6 1DL.

The Rhubarb Shed Cafe

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 822 reviews.

Address: 389 Manor Ln, Sheffield S2 1UL.

Côte Harrogate

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 508 reviews.

Address: 5 Sunwin House, Centre, Albert St, Harrogate HG1 1JU.

Marigolds Cafe & Boating

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 763 reviews.

Address: 16 Waterside, Knaresborough HG5 8DE.

Cosy Club

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 2,386 reviews.

Address: 19-22 Fossgate, York YO1 9TA.

Pear Tree Farm - Dining & Carvery

It has a rating of four stars on Google with 3,103 reviews.

Address: Monks Cross Dr, Huntington, York YO32 9GZ.

The Blue Barbakan

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 1,537 reviews.

Address: 34 Fossgate, York YO1 9TA.

Yeadon Stoops Beefeater

It has a rating of four stars on Google with 983 reviews.

Address: Victoria Ave, Bayton Ln, Yeadon, Leeds LS19 7AW.

Crag House Farm

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 564 reviews.

Address: Otley Old Rd, Cookridge, Leeds LS16 7NH.

Frankie & Benny's

It has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 1,774 reviews.

Address: Centre 27 Gelderd Rd, Leeds, Birstall, Batley WF17 9TB.

Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 940 reviews.

Address: 47 Oxford St, Harrogate HG1 1PW.

Hawthorne Farm - Dining & Carvery

It has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 3,818 reviews.

Address: Warren House Lane, Yeadon LS19 7FT.

Laynes Espresso

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 1,416 reviews.

Address: 16 New Station St, Leeds LS1 5DL.

Browns Leeds

It has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 1,752 reviews.

Address: Unit H28, The Light, 70-72 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 8EQ.

GRÖN KAFÉ North Leeds

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 245 reviews.

Address: 454 Roundhay Rd, Roundhay, Oakwood, Leeds LS8 2HU.

The Old School Tea Room

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 808 reviews.

Address: Main St, Grassington, Hebden, Skipton BD23 5DX.

The Malt Shovel Brearton

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 314 reviews.

Address: Main St, Brearton, Knaresborough HG3 3BX.

The Cabin

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 1,120 reviews.

Address: 10-12 Fitzwilliam St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 4JH.

Tamper Sellers Wheel

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 1,354 reviews.

Address: 149 Arundel St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 2NU.

Howst Café

It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 530 reviews.

Address: 46 Howard St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 2LX.

The Grind Cafe

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 870 reviews.

Address: Cornwall Works, 3 Green Ln, Sheffield S3 8SJ.

Marmadukes - Norfolk Row

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 1,092 reviews.

Address: 22 Norfolk Row, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 2PA.

Lucky Fox

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 779 reviews.

Address: 72 Division St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 4GF.

Brunch Club

It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 131 reviews.

Address: Toft Court, 39 Skillings Ln, Brough HU15 1BA.

Tea @ 33

It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 190 reviews.

Address: 33 Hilderthorpe Rd, Hilderthorpe, Bridlington YO15 3AZ

The Village Green Cafe Bar

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 752 reviews.

Address: Richmond Ln, Hull HU7 3JQ.

Thieving Harry's

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 1,172 reviews.

Address: 73 Humber St, Hull HU1 1UD.

Urban 44 Coffee Lounge

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 394 reviews.

Address: 56 Hull Rd, Hessle HU13 0AN.

Wingfield Farm - Dining & Carvery

It has a rating of four stars on Google with 3,848 reviews.