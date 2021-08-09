Popular restaurant at The Piece Hall to close this weekend and move to new premises

Elder at The Piece Hall

Elder, which opened in the historic building four years ago, is moving to a new venue although it hasn't yet revealed exactly where.

Its last day at The Piece Hall will be August 15.

The restaurant posted on social media: "After an amazing four years at The Piece Hall, we're excited to say Elder will be moving on to a new venue with a new offer!

"Thanks to the incredible support of our customers, team and partners we have delivered an award winning concept, survived a global pandemic and relaunched even busier with Patties & Pickles. All of this has given us confidence to move on from our current location to a new home.

"We'll be combining the best of all things Elder with some even better new bits, with the ambition and space to delight both our loyal customers and even more new ones.

"As a small team with a lot to do, we'll be going a little quiet while we get this ready. We will be leaving The Piece Hall this summer before formally announcing plans for Elder 2.0 later this year.

"To get on with plans and grab hold of some opportunities that have arisen, our last day of trade will be the August 15.

"For anyone with bookings that are affected we'll be in touch directly and we thank you for your understanding.