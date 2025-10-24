Späti, Hull: A taste of Berlin nightlife arrives on Newland Avenue

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those who have spent any time (particularly any serious drinking time) in Berlin will have heard of the spätkauf. When communism ruled in the eastern half of the city, factory workers returning home early hours from the state-owned factories used to stop off at the spätkauf for cigarettes or bread and – usually – a tipple and a bit of social interaction.

The 24-hour späti (as they are now generally called) proliferated and the practice of offering daytime groceries and nighttime and early hours booze and company spread to Hamburg and other Teutonic towns. I’ve visited spätkaufs in Berlin and similar establishments as far away as Prague and there have been times (mostly in the extended late-night drinking sessions of my youth) when I’ve wished there were similar places on the streets of Hull.

Well now there is. Späti opened in a former herbalist store on Newland Ave around a month ago and is slowly, cautiously becoming extremely popular. Currently it still feels like a shop conversion, but it also feels very homely and friendly. Comfy settees inside and benches on the pavement and in the yard out back make interacting with your fellow drinkers unavoidable and that’s very much the point. It’s a place to meet friends and to yabber, drink and make mildly merry.

There are currently limited beers on tap and only one fridge full of exotic bottles and cans but more fridges are arriving and the booze range on offer will increase. Similarly, there is no food but bar snacks are planned and pop-ups are held at weekend.

The late-night/ early morning vibe of the original spätkauf hasn’t quite been achieved as the licence only runs until 1AM, but owner Same Venton seems determined that his debut establishment become more like a taste of East Berlin than just another boozer in Hull. I don’t doubt he’ll achieve his goals. Newland Ave has been the most vibrant thoroughfare in the area for a while now and Späti already feels like the coolest bar on the coolest street in the city.

Späti , 27 Newland Ave, Hull, HU5 3BE