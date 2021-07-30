Speight's Gin create new Anne Lister-themed gin made in family-run distillery in their Northowram garden

Peter Speight and head distiller Daniel Shepherd outside their garden distillery

Speight's Gin s new product will be sold in the gift shop at Shibden Hall, the Listers' ancestral seat, along with other gins distilled at their home in Northowram, near Halifax.

The Speight family, who all changed careers to spend 18 months experimenting with botanical ingredients before launching their business, held a launch event and gin tasting at Shibden Hall last week.

The drink celebrates the life of Georgian businesswoman Anne, the unconventional heiress who was the subject of the BBC period drama Gentleman Jack, filmed on location in Calderdale.

The distillery in the garden

Peter Speight, who worked in security and risk management, founded the distillery after going on a 'gin experience' course, and recruited his wife Angela, who previously ran a sandwich shop and cafe.

They were joined by daughter Victoria, a teacher, and her husband Daniel Shepherd, who became head distiller after giving up a career in carpentry. The Speights' son Simon helps out at events and his wife Kelly handles their social media output.

The family use ingredients such as huckleberries to achieve distinct flavours.