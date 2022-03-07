Kerala-born Bobby Geetha - who runs Fléur Cafe in Leeds and Casa Peri Peri in Wakefield alongside owner Zack Isaak - is taking part in the 17th series of Great British Menu.

The Masterchef: The Professionals star boasts experience at the world's top restaurants, from training at the three Michelin-starred Noma in Denmark to working in Dubai, where he was named United Arab Emirates' Best Indian Chef in 2018.

Now based in Leeds, Bobby is a consultant chef, restaurant owner and the author of five cookbooks on Indian cuisine.

Bobby Geetha is competing on Great British Menu

He will be calling on his Indian heritage, and love of the North, in the show to showcase Yorkshire's culinary talent.

This year, the theme of the show is celebrating 100 years of British broadcasting.

Bobby said: "Yorkshire holds home to so many incredible chefs and to be recognised as one of them and asked to represent our region feels amazing.

Bobby Geetha at his Fleur cafe in Leeds

"I really hope that I can make everyone proud and show that when it comes to culinary creativity, Yorkshire chefs can excel at the highest level. I always believe in cooking with local produce.

"England is blessed to be home to so many beautiful ingredients and Yorkshire is top in the list. I feel very privileged to be chosen to represent the Yorkshire region which I now call home."

He will be competing against Luke French, chef director at JORO in Sheffield, and Liz Cottam, who runs Home in Leeds. The fourth contestant in the Yorkshire and the North East heat is Mark Aisthorpe who runs The Bulls Head in Holymoorside in Derbyshire.

The show's judges have been revamped for this season, with Matthew Fort, Oliver Peyton and Rachel Khoo being replaced by Tom Kerridge, chef and restaurateur Nisha Katona and comedian Ed Gamble.