The Homestead Kitchen is the brainchild of chef Peter Neville and his partner Cecily Fearnley who grew up in the village.

It will offer a small and regularly changing menu, showcasing the best in local and seasonal ingredients.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter, who for the last 12 years has co-owned The Pheasant Hotel in Harome, has built up a solid reputation as a skilled and creative chef, having worked under Michelin starred chefs Claude Bosi and Andrew Pern.

Peter Neville, 41 and Cecily Fearnley, 35 with Wilfred, two and Ralph, three months

He said: “It’s been truly humbling to have received such a warm welcome by the residents of Goathland and surrounding areas, and I look forward to cooking with some of the great ingredients of the region.”

The couple plan to develop a kitchen garden, and also have a three-bed annexe which is available to let through Airbnb.

Cecily said: “Combining work in the hospitality industry with family life can be very challenging, but we are trying our best to work out how to create a good balance.”

They are also joined by Peter Hall, as head chef, who has experience of cooking at Benu (three Michelin stars), one of the best restaurants in America, as well as working under Phil Howard at The Square Restaurant in London (three Michelin stars).