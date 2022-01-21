Sean Wrest is to become chef patron of The Horns Inn, at Goosnargh, a 17th century, Grade II-listed building near Preston, which is undergoing a renovation.

The chef, from Leyburn, left his role running Tommy Banks’ Roots, in York, last summer.

He will be joined at The Horns Inn by his fiancée Sam Haigh who is leaving her job as restaurant manager at another of Mr Banks’s restaurants, The Black Swan at Oldstead, to become the restaurant’s general manager.

Sean Wrest, who previously worked at Roots in York

The pub was taken over by a local building company, which is creating a number of luxury homes and cottages around the site and decided to also invest in turning the inn into a destination restaurant.

The company owners also brought on board Alysia Vasey as operations consultant and she in turn approached Mr Wrest.

He said: “It was Alysia that got in touch with me first to see if I would be interested and I knew that if she was recommending it, it had to be something special – and she was right. It’s an amazing opportunity and I can’t wait to get started.”

A 60-seater restaurant has been created which will sit alongside the pub side of the business.