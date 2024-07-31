I’ve had people mention the food at the ‘Shakey’ to me enough times recently, though, to make a visit to the pub sound like a preferable option. And now I’ve finally done such, there’s much merit in this sentiment.

The pub itself is deceptively small. There’s a large car park and beer garden out front and then it feels like you’re entering a much bigger space than you find. Inside is just two rooms and the bar. It’s like the anti-Tardis, much bigger on the outside than in.

The beer’s well-kept and there are plenty of regular events for the locals; quizzes, a Sunday music sesh, country night, silent book club and more, but the food which is the real attraction.

The Shakespeare Inn, Hedon.

At first sight, the menu seems worryingly ambitious. There are upwards of fifty different dishes on offer, everything from burgers and hot dogs to curries, kebabs and tacos, via crab salad and steak and ale pie. For such a small pub, it made me think the kitchen must be chucking out food from frozen catering bags. Not the case. Everything is fresh and tasty and clearly made with care.

Perhaps the best way for you to decide if the Shakespeare is for you is to sample the constantly changing choice of savoury pastry pub snacks. I can recommend the black pudding sausage roll with apple sauce and the Madras spiced version with mango chutney. Of the sausage rolls, you can try the relatively traditional black pudding and apple sauce as well as the more exotic nduja chorizo with aioli.

I now find myself stopping off in Hedon while on my way to the coast far more often. And it’s all the fault of the Shakey.