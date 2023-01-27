A popular Yorkshire pub is facing the threat of closure after it was put up for sale by its owners.

David Holmes and Melanie Robinson run The Sportsman Inn in Morley but have been told by its owners – the Admiral Taverns group – they will lose the public after a higher offer was made.

The couple said they are unable to match the most recent higher offer, casting doubt over the future of the pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple who manage the Sportsman Inn in Morley have been told they are losing the pub – which is part of the Admiral Taverns group – after another party made a higher offer that they are unable to match.

Steve Hitchcock (left) is a regular customer. Image: Simon Hulme

David Holmes and Melanie Robinson have said they have been left unable to sleep by the news, which has cast doubt over the future of the pub.

Melanie told sister paper the Yorkshire Evening Post: “We’ve not slept. We’ve put so much time and effort and love into this pub for our community, for the people around us, for the punters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve been respectful to the people who live around here to ensure everybody could enjoy pub life and we weren’t hurting neighbours.

“It’s a kick in the teeth. We approached Admiral and put an offer in for the pub. But an investor has come in and offered a higher amount.

David has said there will be a petition launched to fight for the future of the business. Image: Simon Hulme

“We don’t know for certain that the investors are going forward because they’ve only just sent paperwork out to them. This is where we are at the moment – sort of in limbo.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple have three young children and say they are dreading having to look for somewhere to live if they lose the business – and, meanwhile, they are also devastated for their loyal customers.

David said: “I told them I need to know what’s going on. We’ve got a family, three young kids. I’ve got a tenant in a house I’m renting, I can't just say ‘well, I need my house back’. We have been looking for another property to take our kids to so we know they’re all right.

“I feel sorry for the people who come into the pub because they’re in limbo as well. It’s upsetting for the customers.”

Despite their upset, the couple are keen to prevent the pub from closing down and making way for a new development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David has said there will be a petition launched to fight for the future of the business. He said: “We’re not going to back down from this.”

Regular customer Steve Hitchcock said: “I moved into the area 33 years ago. I live adjacent to the pub so, naturally, I went in it.

“I’ve taken to the town and I found that the pub is a proper little local pub, with a very diverse range of people who go in it. It’s got a community spirit.

“It’s one of those places where anyone of any age can go at any time. You can just walk in and talk to anybody else in the pub, even if you haven’t met them before.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Malin, who runs the popular YouTube channel RateMyTakeaway, says he is ‘gutted’ the pub is closing.

A spokesperson from Admiral Taverns said: “We are strong believers in the importance of community pubs and our focus is always on helping our licensees to run sustainable pub businesses.