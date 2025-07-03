Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year Awards: From Leeds to Cleethorpes, 10 Yorkshire spots up for top title
Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year Awards has returned for its fourth year and the ten Yorkshire nominees have been revealed.
Restaurants from Leeds, Bradford, Ossett, Sheffield and Cleethorpes have all been nominated and are now up for the chance to win a £100,000 prize for the Restaurant of the Year.
The nominees for Yorkshire include:
Now in its fourth year, the awards recognise the incredible contributions of small and independently run restaurants to their local communities and the food industry.
In 2025, one standout restaurant will be crowned Restaurant of the Year, winning £100,000 to invest in their growth.
All finalists will also receive a £5,000 prize and a tailored support package from Uber Eats to help boost their business.
Those responsible for judging include; Levi Roots, famed entrepreneur and musician; Clodagh McKenna, Irish celebrity chef and TV host; and last year’s standout winner Natty Crutchfield, whose restaurant went from cult hit to national fame.
This year, Uber Eats also launched the Next Gen Trailblazer Award, an honour designed to spotlight hospitality entrepreneurs under the age of 27 who are innovating, inspiring, and disrupting the food scene.
The winner will receive a £10,000 business development grant and support package.
The new award will be judged by Seema Pankhania, Content Creator and celebrated author of the best-selling cookbook Craveable.
Matthew Price, General Manager of Uber Eats UK, Ireland and Northern Europe, said, “The Restaurant of the Year Awards are not just celebrating restaurants, we’re investing in the future of food. The new Next Gen Trailblazer Award is a bold step in backing the young innovators who are rewriting the rules of hospitality”.
