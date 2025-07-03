Souvlaki Corner, Teppanyaki and Bobby's Salt & Pepper are among the local favourites who have made the shortlist for Yorkshire at the Uber Eats 2025 Restaurant of the Year Awards.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year Awards has returned for its fourth year and the ten Yorkshire nominees have been revealed.

Restaurants from Leeds, Bradford, Ossett, Sheffield and Cleethorpes have all been nominated and are now up for the chance to win a £100,000 prize for the Restaurant of the Year.

The nominees for Yorkshire include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Souvlaki Corner – Leeds

Teppanyaki – Leeds

Silver's Deli – Leeds

Lezzetli – Bradford

BVRGRY – Bradford

Bobby's Salt & Pepper – Ossett

Unit – Sheffield

My Peshawar – Bradford

Jino's Thai Café – Leeds

Dough Bros – Cleethorpes

Now in its fourth year, the awards recognise the incredible contributions of small and independently run restaurants to their local communities and the food industry.

This Greek restaurant on Dixon Lane offers top rated gyros, souvlaki and more. | Souvlaki Corner via Google

In 2025, one standout restaurant will be crowned Restaurant of the Year, winning £100,000 to invest in their growth.

All finalists will also receive a £5,000 prize and a tailored support package from Uber Eats to help boost their business.

Those responsible for judging include; Levi Roots, famed entrepreneur and musician; Clodagh McKenna, Irish celebrity chef and TV host; and last year’s standout winner Natty Crutchfield, whose restaurant went from cult hit to national fame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, Uber Eats also launched the Next Gen Trailblazer Award, an honour designed to spotlight hospitality entrepreneurs under the age of 27 who are innovating, inspiring, and disrupting the food scene.

The winner will receive a £10,000 business development grant and support package.

This Leeds restaurant in Belgrave Street is an experience. Enjoy some of the best Japanese food in the city cooked right in front of you - with a dash of fire! | Teppanyaki/Google

The new award will be judged by Seema Pankhania, Content Creator and celebrated author of the best-selling cookbook Craveable.