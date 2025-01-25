Among 100 of UK’s best restaurants 11 are based in Yorkshire - here is the list.

Independent restaurant commentator SquareMeal has published its annual ranking of the top restaurants in the UK.

This is the opportunity to celebrate and promote long-standing culinary talents and shine a spotlight on emerging talents, acknowledging the grit, graft and determination of remarkable chefs and hospitality teams who work tirelessly to create unforgettable dining experiences.

From special occasion dining to neighbourhood eateries, the list of the best restaurants in the UK includes them all.

Chef Joshua Overington at Myse restaurant, Hovingham. (Pic credit: James Hardisty) | James Hardisty

There are 11 Yorkshire restaurants on the list with Michelin-starred restaurant Myse, Hovingham, taking the top spot regionally and 10th place nationally.

Taking second place regionally and 13th nationally is the Nordic and Japanese inspired Sheffield restaurant JORO.

Managing editor at SquareMeal, Ellie Donnell, said: “Sat's creative tasting menus are brave and unique - taking risks that pay off and interweaving clever surprises - but more importantly they celebrate the joy of eating thanks to a deep-rooted understanding of flavour developed over decades.”

Best restaurants in the UK - Yorkshire

1 - Myse

National ranking: 10

Location: Main Street, Hovingham, YO62 4LF.

SquareMeal review: “Located in the scenic village of Hovingham, Myse serves a modern British tasting menu that draws on North Yorkshire’s rich history. Start with a round of drinks by the log burner in the snug, before embarking on a menu filled with things like duck and liver crumpets, and broad bean porridge.”

2 - JORO

National ranking: 13

Location: Old Mill Lane, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S35 0LB.

SquareMeal review: “Luke French and Stacey Sherwood have taken JÖRO to new heights, relocating this acclaimed restaurant from Sheffield city centre to the picturesque Oughtibridge Mill. With its inspired blend of Nordic and Japanese influences, JÖRO’s seasonally driven tasting menus are exceptional. Eight years on, it remains a must-visit destination.”

3 - The Angel at Hetton

National ranking: 15

Location: Back Lane, Hetton, Skipton, BD23 6LT.

SquareMeal review: “This 15th-century inn won a Michelin star within the first year of opening, having garnered a reputation as one of the UK’s best gastropubs. Modern and refined dishes appear in both a la carte and tasting menu format.”

4 - Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall

National ranking: 27

Location: Grantley Hall, Ripon, HG4 3ET.

SquareMeal review: “Located at one of the country’s finest hotels, Shaun Rankin’s eponymous restaurant takes hotel dining to a whole new level, winning a Michelin star just months after opening. Years later and the quality still exudes, with Rankin returning to his roots and showcasing the very best Yorkshire has to offer.”

5 - Roots York

National ranking: 28

Location: 68 Marygate, York, YO30 7BH.

SquareMeal review: “Tommy Banks has taken a former pub and transformed it into one of York’s greatest restaurants to date. This Michelin-starred spot centres around seasonal ingredients grown and foraged on the family farm, while modern dishes never veer too away from the chef’s Yorkshire roots.”

6 - Forge at Middleton Lodge

National ranking: 31

Location: Middleton Lodge Estate, Middleton Tyas, DL10 6NJ.

SquareMeal review: “Located on the Middleton Lodge Estate, Forge offers a refined dining experience with a major focus on sustainability that resulted in a green star back in 2024. Head chef Jake Jones’ assertive six- and ten-course tasting menus delve into Yorkshire’s culinary landscape, using produce grown in the estate’s own kitchen garden.”

7 - Bavette

National ranking: 58

Location: 4-6 Town Street, Leeds, LS18 4RJ.

SquareMeal review: “Sitting on the outskirts of Leeds, Bavette is a neighbourhood bistro specialising in simple, honest, French cookery, that has become a favourite amongst locals. Hearty plates of comforting food will leave you more than satisfied, with an extensive wine list that even includes bottles from the family vineyard.”

8 - The Abbey Inn Byland

National ranking: 68

Location: Byland, York, YO61 4BD.

SquareMeal review: “The Abbey Inn blends classic pub charm, expert culinary intuition, and environmentally conscious practices. The result is a homestyle experience, elevated by inventive techniques, charcoal grilling, and quality local produce from the Oldstead farm.”

9 - Bench Sheffield

National ranking: 74

Location: Nether Edge Road, Sheffield, S7 1RU.

SquareMeal review: “Neighbourhood small plates restaurants are two a penny. Bench is not. Breaking the divide between bar and kitchen, Bench delivers small plates and natural wines with superior skill and judgement to create a relaxed communal dining experience.”

10 - The Box Tree

National ranking: 89

Location: 35-37 Church Street, Ilkley, LS29 9DR.

SquareMeal review: “Set within two 18th-century cottages, decked out in antique finery, The Box Tree has stood among Yorkshire’s best restaurants since 1962. Today, executive chef Brayden Davies continues that tradition, presenting monthly tasting menus focused on Franco-European cuisine.”

11 - Theravadu

National ranking: 94

Location: 7-8 Mill Hill, Leeds, LS1 5DQ.