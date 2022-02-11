Whether you would like to spoil your partner with a delicious meal or pamper them with stunning views of North Yorkshire, there are plenty of romantic restaurants to choose from.

Here are 13 romantic restaurants in North Yorkshire with the best ratings on TripAdvisor for Valentine's Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Farrier, Scarborough

These are the most romantic restaurants in North Yorkshire according to TripAdvisor. (Pic credit: Tim Boyle / Getty Images)

This gastropub is located in the village of Cayton which is nestled between Scarborough and Filey.

It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 632 reviews.

The address is: 89 Main Street, Cayton, Scarborough, YO11 3RP.

Opening hours:

Monday to Thursday: 11am to 11pm

Fridays and Saturdays: 11am to 12am

Sundays: 11am to 11pm

The Hare Restaurant, Thirsk

This restaurant has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 473 reviews.

The address is: Scawton, Helmsley, Thirsk, YO7 2HG.

Opening hours:

Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays: Closed

Thursday to Saturday: From 6.30pm until late

Ditto Restaurant, Whitby

It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 1,221 reviews.

The address is: 26 Skinner Street, Whitby, YO21 3AJ.

Opening hours:

Mondays, Tuesdays and Sundays: Closed

Wednesday to Saturday: 6pm to 8pm

The Zetland, Middlesbrough

It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 211 reviews.

The address is: 9 Zetland Road, Middlesbrough, TS1 1EH.

Opening hours:

Mondays and Tuesdays: Closed

Wednesday to Saturday: 11am to 11pm

Sundays: 11am to 5pm

Buongiorno, York

It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 792 reviews.

The address is: Acomb Wood Drive, Woodthorpe, York, YO24 3XN.

Opening hours:

Mondays and Sundays: Closed

Tuesday to Friday: From 5pm until late

Saturdays: From 12pm until late

The Dining Room, Boroughbridge

It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 265 reviews.

The address is: 20 St James Square, Boroughbridge, York, YO51 9AR.

Opening hours:

Mondays: Closed

Tuesday Saturday: 9am to 4pm

Sundays: 10am to 1.30pm

Melton’s, York

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 872 reviews.

The address is: 7 Scarcroft Road, York, YO23 1ND.

Opening hours:

Lunch

Mondays, Tuesdays and Sundays: Closed

Wednesday to Saturday: 12pm to 1.45pm

Dinner

Mondays and Sundays: Closed

Tuesday to Saturday: 5.30pm to 9.30pm

Brandysnap Bistro, Pickering

It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 238 reviews.

The address is: 3 Whitby Gate, Thornton Dale, Pickering, YO18 7RY.

Opening hours:

Mondays, Tuesdays and Sundays: Closed

Wednesday to Saturday: 6pm to 10pm

Manchega, Ripon

It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 521 reviews.

The address is: 1 Duck Hill, Ripon, HG4 1BL.

Opening hours:

Mondays: Closed

Tuesday to Sunday: 5.30pm to 10pm

The Rattle Owl, York

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,310 reviews.

The address is: 104 Micklegate, York, YO1 6JX.

Opening hours:

Mondays and Tuesdays: Closed

Wednesday to Friday: 6pm to 9pm

Saturdays: 12pm to 2pm and 6pm to 9pm

Sundays: 12pm to 5.30pm

Delrio’s Cellar Restaurant, York

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,885 reviews.

The address is: City Centre, 10-12 Blossom Street, York, YO24 1AE.

Opening hours:

Mondays and Sundays: Closed (except for Valentine’s Day)

Tuesday to Saturday: 5pm to 10pm

The Wensleydale Heifer Restaurant, Leyburn

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,290 reviews.

The address is: Main Street, West Witton, Leyburn, DL8 4LS.

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday: 12pm to 2pm and 6pm to 9.15pm

Saturdays and Sundays: 12pm to 2.30pm and 6pm to 9.15pm

Wayfarer Bistro, Robin Hood’s Bay

It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 960 reviews.

The address is: Station Road, Robin Hood’s Bay, Whitby, YO22 4RL.

Opening hours: