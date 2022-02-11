Whether you would like to spoil your partner with a delicious meal or pamper them with stunning views of North Yorkshire, there are plenty of romantic restaurants to choose from.
Here are 13 romantic restaurants in North Yorkshire with the best ratings on TripAdvisor for Valentine's Day.
The Farrier, Scarborough
This gastropub is located in the village of Cayton which is nestled between Scarborough and Filey.
It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 632 reviews.
The address is: 89 Main Street, Cayton, Scarborough, YO11 3RP.
Opening hours:
Monday to Thursday: 11am to 11pm
Fridays and Saturdays: 11am to 12am
Sundays: 11am to 11pm
The Hare Restaurant, Thirsk
This restaurant has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 473 reviews.
The address is: Scawton, Helmsley, Thirsk, YO7 2HG.
Opening hours:
Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays: Closed
Thursday to Saturday: From 6.30pm until late
Ditto Restaurant, Whitby
It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 1,221 reviews.
The address is: 26 Skinner Street, Whitby, YO21 3AJ.
Opening hours:
Mondays, Tuesdays and Sundays: Closed
Wednesday to Saturday: 6pm to 8pm
The Zetland, Middlesbrough
It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 211 reviews.
The address is: 9 Zetland Road, Middlesbrough, TS1 1EH.
Opening hours:
Mondays and Tuesdays: Closed
Wednesday to Saturday: 11am to 11pm
Sundays: 11am to 5pm
Buongiorno, York
It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 792 reviews.
The address is: Acomb Wood Drive, Woodthorpe, York, YO24 3XN.
Opening hours:
Mondays and Sundays: Closed
Tuesday to Friday: From 5pm until late
Saturdays: From 12pm until late
The Dining Room, Boroughbridge
It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 265 reviews.
The address is: 20 St James Square, Boroughbridge, York, YO51 9AR.
Opening hours:
Mondays: Closed
Tuesday Saturday: 9am to 4pm
Sundays: 10am to 1.30pm
Melton’s, York
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 872 reviews.
The address is: 7 Scarcroft Road, York, YO23 1ND.
Opening hours:
Lunch
Mondays, Tuesdays and Sundays: Closed
Wednesday to Saturday: 12pm to 1.45pm
Dinner
Mondays and Sundays: Closed
Tuesday to Saturday: 5.30pm to 9.30pm
Brandysnap Bistro, Pickering
It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 238 reviews.
The address is: 3 Whitby Gate, Thornton Dale, Pickering, YO18 7RY.
Opening hours:
Mondays, Tuesdays and Sundays: Closed
Wednesday to Saturday: 6pm to 10pm
Manchega, Ripon
It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 521 reviews.
The address is: 1 Duck Hill, Ripon, HG4 1BL.
Opening hours:
Mondays: Closed
Tuesday to Sunday: 5.30pm to 10pm
The Rattle Owl, York
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,310 reviews.
The address is: 104 Micklegate, York, YO1 6JX.
Opening hours:
Mondays and Tuesdays: Closed
Wednesday to Friday: 6pm to 9pm
Saturdays: 12pm to 2pm and 6pm to 9pm
Sundays: 12pm to 5.30pm
Delrio’s Cellar Restaurant, York
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,885 reviews.
The address is: City Centre, 10-12 Blossom Street, York, YO24 1AE.
Opening hours:
Mondays and Sundays: Closed (except for Valentine’s Day)
Tuesday to Saturday: 5pm to 10pm
The Wensleydale Heifer Restaurant, Leyburn
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,290 reviews.
The address is: Main Street, West Witton, Leyburn, DL8 4LS.
Opening hours:
Monday to Friday: 12pm to 2pm and 6pm to 9.15pm
Saturdays and Sundays: 12pm to 2.30pm and 6pm to 9.15pm
Wayfarer Bistro, Robin Hood’s Bay
It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 960 reviews.
The address is: Station Road, Robin Hood’s Bay, Whitby, YO22 4RL.
Opening hours:
Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays: From 6pm until late