Where can I buy pumpkins in Yorkshire this Halloween? The supermarkets and shops that have pumpkins in stock

Fodder Farm Shop and Café. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

Halloween is fast approaching and children across Yorkshire are excitedly waiting to carve pumpkins into spooky shapes and characters.

Pumpkin picking is a fun family activity - but many of us don’t have time to visit a patch before Halloween.

With this in mind, here are the supermarkets and independent shops selling pumpkins in Yorkshire.

Fodder, Harrogate

This independent farm shop and cafe supports the very best of Yorkshire’s produce from more than 430 farmers and producers.

Fodder first opened in 2001 and all profits from Fodder go to the Yorkshire Agricultural Society farming charity.

The shop has a rating of four and a half stars on Google with 300 reviews.

Waitrose, Harrogate

The supermarket offers more than 1,200 local products from 450 local suppliers, including a selection of pumpkins.

Waitrose in Harrogate has a rating of four and a half stars on Google with 778 reviews.

Tesco Superstore, Pontefract

Google has rated the Tesco branch four stars and has 114 reviews.

Sainsburys, Leeds

It has a rating of four stars on Google with 1,208 reviews.

Booths, Ripon

This Ripon shop is located very close to the city centre and includes a fresh orange juice bar as well as a Booths Cafe.

Booths in Ripon has a rating of four and a half stars on Google with 974 reviews.

ASDA York Layerthorpe

This Asda branch has a rating of four stars on Google with 78 reviews.

ALDI, Shipley

With 1,199 reviews, this supermarket has a rating of four and a half stars on Google.

Morrisons, Leeds

Morrisons has a rating of four stars on Google with 2,532 reviews.

Iceland Foods, Halifax

Iceland in Halifax has a rating of four and a half stars on Google with 376 reviews.

Proudfoot Eastfield, Scarborough

The shop was founded in April 1948 with the main shop on Main Street, Scarborough.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on Google with 157 reviews.

M&S Simply Foods, Harrogate

M&S has a rating of four and a half stars on Google with 522 reviews.

Lidl, Bradford