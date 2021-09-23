Whitby tea room above famous jewellery boutique named best afternoon tea spot in whole of the UK

Whitby is home to the UK's best afternoon tea spot, according to new research

Research by Dorset Coastal Cottages revealed the top tea rooms in UK tourist destinations, based on customer ratings, review counts, and average afternoon tea prices.

The Whitby tea room, which has a 4.5/5 rating on Tripadvisor, triumphed above all others in the country, with researchers also noting that reviewers commonly praised the establishment’s customer service and quality of food.

Visitors to the Yorkshire seaside town can find it above the iconic W Hamond jewellery boutique.

The study also revealed that, on average, tea rooms in the North had an average popularity score of two, while southern establishments averaged just one.

The other most popular tea rooms in the North included Tea On The Green in York, the Cup Merchant City in Glasgow, and the Harvey Nichols Bar & Brasserie in Manchester.

Somewhat surprisingly, the study also found that the average price for an afternoon tea was higher in the north (£28 per person) than the south (£27 per person).