Here are five places to go wine tasting. (Pic credit: PA)

Recommendations are essential for a guaranteed good time.

So we’ve made things easier for you by putting together the five best places for you and your friends to go wine tasting, according to TripAdvisor.

Yorkshire Heart Vineyard, Nun Monkton

This family-run vineyard and brewery hosts a variety of wine-based events including a tasting of their wide selection of wines.

The business began in 2000, starting with 35 vines, they have grown since then to nurture 22,000 vines across the year.

It has a rating of four and a half stars out of five on TripAdvisor with 172 reviews.

Bacchus Wine Bar, Harrogate

With more than 40 selections of wines by the glass, Bacchus hosts cosy wine tasting events, some wines they serve even date back to the 1800s.

As well as wine, they also create cocktails and some G&Ts. Along with the fine wine they serve during the tasting, they also include up to 10 different artisan cheeses.

Bacchus has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 46 reviews.

Dunesforde Vineyard, York

This business was originally inspired by the vineyards in Tuscany, where the founder saw how skill and passion go hand in hand when it comes to producing the finest quality of wines during his trip at Castello di Potentino.

The terrace wine bar offers a wide range of wines for tasting and savouring.

It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 11 reviews.

Banks Lounge Bar, Filey

Who would have thought that a Yorkshire Bank building could turn into a wine bar?

The interior of this establishment has a homey feel and offers a great selection of wines to taste.

It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 44 reviews.

Pairings Wine Bar, York

This place has a relaxed atmosphere and has table service. It serves up wines, beer, whiskey, gin and cocktails.

For the wine tasting menu, guests are offered small plates and sharing boards with locally sourced charcuterie, cheese, fish and desserts.