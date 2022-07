The research from Parkdean Resorts shows where in the UK you can get the most mouth-watering plate of fish and chips.

Various factors contributed to the results such as cost, portion size and TripAdvisor reviews.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Below is the full list of the best locations in the UK for fish and chips.

A plate of fish and chips. (Bill Johnson)

1 - North East

Average cod price: £5.57

Average haddock price: £5.80

Average percentage of ‘excellent’ reviews: 59%

Overall ranking: 60

2 - Yorkshire and Humber

Average cod price: £5.57

Average haddock price: £5.80

Average percentage of ‘excellent’ reviews: 62%

Overall ranking: 58

3 - North West

Average cod price: £5.69

Average haddock price: £5.82

Average percentage of ‘excellent’ reviews: 59%

Overall ranking: 53

4 - Wales

Average cod price: £5.92

Average haddock price: £5.50

Average percentage of ‘excellent’ reviews: 55%

Overall ranking: 51

5 - Scotland

Average cod price: £5.65

Average haddock price: £6.88

Average percentage of ‘excellent’ reviews: 50%

Overall ranking: 50

6 - East Midlands

Average cod price: £6.11

Average haddock price: £6.08

Average percentage of ‘excellent’ reviews: 60%

Overall ranking: 49

7 - London

Average cod price: £7.49

Average haddock price: £8.02

Average percentage of ‘excellent’ reviews: 48%

Overall ranking: 45

8 - South West

Average cod price: £6.47

Average haddock price: £6.96

Average percentage of ‘excellent’ reviews: 58%

Overall ranking: 45

9 - West Midlands

Average cod price: £6.11

Average haddock price: £6.08

Average percentage of ‘excellent’ reviews: 58%

Overall ranking: 43

10 - South West

Average cod price: £6.69

Average haddock price: £7.05

Average percentage of ‘excellent’ reviews: 58%