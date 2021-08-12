Kitty Café, in Leeds, is one of the places you can have a cup of tea and a cuddle with one of their rescue kittens and cats. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

Yorkshire is filled with animal-friendly cafes, but these establishments have taken it one step further; they don’t just serve you up with some delicious food and tea, they also accommodate furry animals that could end up being your best friends.

Mixmup’s Cuddle Café, Malton

This café was founded by dog groomer and pet behaviourist, Thalia Counsell, a concept which she came up with whilst working with dogs 20 years ago. It’s a small, family-run café where they have a ‘cuddle corner’ for guests to pet many of their puppies and dogs. The good thing is, you don’t have to own a dog to experience the joy of its company.

Kitty Café, Leeds

This charming building holds the comforts many of us yearn for; a cup of tea and a cuddle with one of their many rescue cats and kittens. This café doesn’t just provide guests with cuddles, it is also a rehoming facility for rescues and stray cats and kittens. Why not meet the cute felines: Sox, Saffy, Cookie, Patch, Crinkle, Bam Bam, Tata, Soo, Cinamon, Princess, Jaffa, Cupcake, Biscuit, Nancy, Sid, Coal, Holly and Ivy.

Beetle Bank Open Farm, York

Relax and chill at this farm café, where you can enjoy the company of some of their rare breeds. From pygmy hedgehogs and rheas, turkeys and goats, there is plenty to do here and with their staff available to you, you can learn more about these animals and how to look after them, while enjoying a cuppa.

The Cat’s Whiskers Cat Café, York

Located in the centre of York, this café is the ideal place to appreciate the beauty of each cat homed by this establishment. With more than 20 cats and kittens to cuddle, this cafe also has a wide selection of cakes, pastries and baked goods, this café would be the purrfect getaway.

Mayfield Alpacas Animal Park, Sheffield

This animal park hosts a variety of animals as well as alpacas, including llamas, dwarf mongoose, skunks, meerkats, reindeer, exotic birds and more. You can become acquainted with these animals whilst also enjoying hot or cold meals and beverages.

Tabby Teas, Sheffield