Yorkshire's best restaurants and pubs according to TripAdvisor reviews

Mumtaz in Leeds is one of the highly rated restaurants on TripAdvisor. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

Aside from the Michelin Guide, TripAdvisor has now become a reliable source of recommendations and information about restaurants all over the world.

So if you’re looking for somewhere to treat yourself to some elegant food, a nice curry or a unique dining experience, we have compiled a list of the top 10 restaurants in Yorkshire, according to TripAdvisor reviews.

Buongiorno, York

This restaurant serves a variety of cuisine, mainly Italian, but also includes seafood, Mediterranean and Sardinian.

The small family-run business is renowned for its Italian food and uses very fine ingredients.

It has a rating of five stars out of five for food, service and value, on TripAdvisor with 743 reviews.

Mumtaz, Leeds

Founded in 1979, this restaurant offers Indian, Asian and Pakistani food. All recipes are created by Farzand Begum, the mother of the Mumtaz family.

With a beautiful scenery of the boats at a dock, the restaurant is situated in a prime location in Leeds.

It has a rating of five stars out of five overall and four and a half stars for food, service and value on TripAdvisor with 1,620 reviews.

Bengal Brasserie, Haddon Road, Leeds

The restaurant is a chain and is also located in Leeds City Centre, Roundhay Road (Leeds), York and Wetherby.

It serves Indian, Asian, Balti and Bangladeshi food and is also vegetarian-friendly.

It has a rating of five stars out of five for food and service and four and a half stars for value and atmosphere on TripAdvisor with 1,064 reviews.

Falafel Guys, Leeds

The Middle-Eastern restaurant is situated in the centre of Leeds and is not only vegetarian-friendly, but also vegan-friendly too.

Along with Middle-Eastern food, the restaurant also serves Egyptian food too.

It has a rating of five stars out of five for food, service and value on TripAdvisor with 771 reviews.

The Farrier, Scarborough

Located within the heart of the village of Cayton, the traditional British pub sits on the stunning North Yorkshire Coast between Scarborough and Filey.

The Farrier’s highly talented chefs combine their expertise with creativity to serve a variety of dishes which are a mixture of modern and traditional recipes, showcasing produce supplied by local farmers.

It has a rating of five stars out of five overall and four and a half stars for food and value on TripAdvisor with 555 reviews.

Skosh, York

This British restaurant, which is recommended in the Michelin Guide, serves meals of all sizes depending on how hungry you are. You can also choose to order your meal course by course to get the full dining experience.

The bespoke dining room has an open plan kitchen which creates a unique dining experience.

Michelin chef and owner, Neil Bentinck, opened the restaurant in the summer of 2016 in a newly renovated Grade II listed building.

It has a rating of five stars out of five overall and four and a half stars for value on TripAdvisor with 1,327 reviews.

Dakota Restaurant, Leeds

Located at the heart of the city of Leeds, this Michelin Plate steakhouse restaurant is vegetarian-friendly and offers an extensive menu.

It’s no surprise that Dakota was given a rating of four and a half stars out of five for food, service and value on TripAdvisor along with 1,691 reviews.

La Boca Steakhouse, Doncaster

Whilst this Argentinian restaurant is popular for its beef, it also has a variety of vegetarian and vegan options to choose from.

It has a rating of five stars out of five overall and four and a half stars for food, service and value on TripAdvisor with 878 reviews.

Corner Grill House, York

Next door to a variety of shops, the independent restaurant is located on Walmgate near to the Coppergate Shopping Centre.

Corner Grill House’s chefs only get their produce from local farmers who are passionate about growing their food.

It has a rating of five stars out of five overall on TripAdvisor with 699 reviews.

Magpie Cafe, Whitby

Along with food and service, Magpie provides the atmosphere too as it overlooks the harbour.

Its specialities include fresh local fish dishes and seafood.