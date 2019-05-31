10 of the best burger joints for Yorkshire Day 2019
There are few better ways to indulge than with a juicy burger.
Luckily Yorkshire is home to a host of delicious burger joints that foodie fans will love. Here are 10 of the best you need to visit.
1. The Moody Cow - Apperley Bridge
Priding itself on its locally sourced, seasonal produce, there is a wide range of succulent burgers to choose from here, each accompanied by a range of toppings and a choice of skin on fries, sweet potato fries or chunky chips.
Renowned for their loaded burgers, which includes the unique Peanut Butter and Double Jelly (double patty, topped with chunky peanut butter, cheese, bacon jam and smoked chilli jello), Fat Hippo is the ultimate comfort food eatery.
Made with 100 per cent freshly ground beef, meat lovers have a mouth-watering array of delights to tuck into at this popular eatery, including double stacked burgers loaded with a range of tasty sauces and toppings.
This tasty eatery boasts a variety of homemade burger creations, with all the classics being gluten free. There is plenty to choose from, but for something a bit different try the Jafa Kake, which has a chocolate orange centre.